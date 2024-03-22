Former health minister François Braun picked up calls for Samu

If you dial 15 you can reach them on the line. Former health minister François Braun has resumed medical regulation activity, the specialized site Agora announces. Understand: This trained doctor is now the regulatory doctor for Samu and answers calls from patients.

François Braun works in Samue de Metz. After leaving the ministry in July 2023, he returned to the Metz-Thionville Hospital Center. Since November 2023, he has also served as an advisor to management.

Francois Braun knows the hospital well, where he was head of emergencies before becoming a minister. After being transferred during his year in the ministry, he did not want to return to this position after leaving the government, he explained to our colleagues: “There was no question of me coming back and saying: “Here I am again, go away.” » François Braun also dreaded answering “50,000 questions from patients”.

François Braun is not the only former member of Elizabeth Bourne’s government to return to medicine: Olivier Veran, former spokesman and health minister, will turn to aesthetic medicine in parallel with his mandate as deputy.