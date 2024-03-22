Technology

Former health minister François Braun picked up calls for Samu

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read

If you dial 15 you can reach them on the line. Former health minister François Braun has resumed medical regulation activity, the specialized site Agora announces. Understand: This trained doctor is now the regulatory doctor for Samu and answers calls from patients.

François Braun works in Samue de Metz. After leaving the ministry in July 2023, he returned to the Metz-Thionville Hospital Center. Since November 2023, he has also served as an advisor to management.

Francois Braun knows the hospital well, where he was head of emergencies before becoming a minister. After being transferred during his year in the ministry, he did not want to return to this position after leaving the government, he explained to our colleagues: “There was no question of me coming back and saying: “Here I am again, go away.” » François Braun also dreaded answering “50,000 questions from patients”.

François Braun is not the only former member of Elizabeth Bourne’s government to return to medicine: Olivier Veran, former spokesman and health minister, will turn to aesthetic medicine in parallel with his mandate as deputy.

(TagsToTranslate)News

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

IDC: After 13 years at the top, Samsung gives way to Apple

January 17, 2024

52 kg chunk of decaying satellite heads towards Earth: News

February 20, 2024

“No, the transition to 3D isn’t the worst thing that’s happened to Pokemon”, there’s a lot worse!

January 20, 2024

How do tardigrades defy death in extreme conditions?

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button