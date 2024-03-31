Brest wins the derby against Lorient and takes second place

Zapping the national football Coupe de France: Calais, Quéville, Al-Bier, … the competition’s greatest feats

The international break is over. The French championship has resumed its rights. This Sunday, March 31, FC Lorient hosted Stade Brestois 29 on Matchday 27 of Ligue 1. At the end of a thrilling encounter, Eric Roy’s men won by the slimmest of margins (1-0) thanks to a Romain Delle goal. Castillo (86th). In extra time, breast attacking midfielder Bilal Brahimi was sent off (90+6). On the one hand, Merlus occupies the fifteenth place (26 points) and is temporarily one point ahead of the red zone. On the other hand, Ty’Zefs again gets second place (50 points).

Brest hacked, Lorient could have had a penalty

FC Lorient had the first chance of the match after a superb performance in the first half. Ponceau accelerates to the left at 30 m. Chardonnet pushes him aside with his left hand. Foul called for Merlus. The free kick is taken by Buanani from 30 meters to the left. The ball is rolled up. Bamba takes the lead in the axis. It surpasses Bizot’s goal (10th). A few minutes later, Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot saved his team. Spotted deep, Buanani went back 25 meters for Abergele who moved Katseris 20 meters. The Greeks benefit from a favorable counter against Loko, and then a right-winger goes into the axis of Baunani. Bizot pushes back (20th).

At the half-hour mark, FC Lorient could have earned a penalty. After Baunani’s cross from the right, Toure cuts back to the center for Adjei who picks up the ball with his right heel. Chardonnet’s upper left hand is seen touching the ball. The referee requests that play continue. VAR (28th) will intervene. VAR finally asked referee Jerome Brissard to make his decision on video after two minutes. He goes to the screen and decides not to give the penalty (30th). Seconds before the break, Regis Le Bris’ men found the post. What Ponceau no. The attacker hits from 25 metres, eluding Brest’s captain Chardonnet with an outside right hook before unleashing a powerful right cross strike. The ball hits the right post of Bizot (42m).

Lorient crack at the end of the match

In a highly competitive second half, FC Lorient created an incredible chance ten minutes from the end of regulation time. Krupi hits the axis at 30 m. It leads to Dieng which leads to the Yonghwa area on the left. The piston hits hard from the left side. Bizot slams the ball over his goal. A few minutes later, Stade Brestois 29 punished their opponent. 30 meters to the left, Satriano passes through the center of Doumbia which goes right into the del Castillo area. The former OL player opens his left foot and scores! The ball passes between the tourer’s legs at ground level. Mvogo is beaten to his right (1-0, 86m). At the back, Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot literally saved his team. Served in the area by Bakayoko on the right, Luzza drives his left foot towards the far post. Yonghwa rises above everyone and regains the lead but Bizot is on parade (90th). To everyone’s surprise, the Ty’Zefs finished the match ten against eleven. Brahimi is sent off by Jerome Brissard after a brush. Eric Roy does not understand the reason for this direct exclusion. It was just a trip to Curry’s leg (90+6). After one minute, the referee ends the match (90+7).

