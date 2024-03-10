With Metz pushing Clermont to the bottom of the precipice, Monaco are out of ideas
It’s break time at the multiplex!
The half time whistle is played on all lawns of this multiplex. Strasbourg and Monaco back to back on the break, same thing for Le Havre and Toulouse.
Only Metz are ahead of Clermont in the duel at the bottom of the Ligue 1 table.
Score update before the break
Just one small goal in this multiplex and it’s for Metz. Mikoutadze converted the penalty shortly after the half-hour mark.
Scores:
Strasbourg-Monaco (0-0)
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0)
Metz-Clermont (1-0)
Strasbourg-Monaco (0-0): Balogun’s first spark!
Finally a hot situation for AS Monaco! In the Strasbourg area, Balogun plays defense and unleashes heavy shots. With non-academic savings, Bellaruch saves the RSCA. A decisive save before the break.
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0): Lack of success in age
In this area, Ayu stands alert with its back to the game. He tries to turn around and shoots in stride but it’s no threat to Restis. Le Havre pushes but can’t find fault for the moment.
Metz-Clermont (1-0): Nothing is going well for Clermontois
Mikautadze’s opening score hurt Pascal Gastion’s side. With 17 points, Clermont are bottom of the championship and temporarily escape six points behind Metz in 17th place in the standings.
Metz-Clermont (1-0): Mikoutadze opens the scoring with a penalty!
Palmard hooks Colin in the area and the referee awards a penalty point! In the drill, Mikoutadze scored against Diaw and allowed Metz to lead!
Even after half an hour of play, there was no goal
There are chances on all pitches but goals are slow in coming.
Scores:
Strasbourg-Monaco (0-0)
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0)
Metz-Clermont (0-0)
Metz-Clermont (0-0): Extraordinary combination between Palmard and Diaw
We almost saw a gag goal in this meeting. Big difference between Palmard and Diaw in defence. Van den Kerkhof almost benefited from the impossibility between the two Clermontois.
Strasbourg-Monaco (0-0): Majeki resists the ban!
Finally a huge first for the people of Strasbourg. On a long ball from Mwanga, Bakwa goes to challenge Majeki but the Polish goalkeeper comes out perfectly and blocks the angle with his right foot.
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0): TFC holds its head high
Carles Martinez’s men are looking a little better after a difficult start to the match but one that was not punished.
Metz-Clermont (0-0): Clermont wins the ball
The first quarter of an hour is relatively quiet. Clermontois have the leather and the advantage in possession but Gastian’s gang have no real chance, not even a strike. A very compact block on the Metz side.
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0): TFC, a club thanks to its amount
Totally insane stat: TFC saved by amount for the 21st time this season on Bayon’s strike early in the match.
Metz-Clermont (0-0): First chance for Mikautadze
The Georgian striker hit the first big shot on the edge of the area. However his effort flies over Diaw’s cage.
Strasbourg-Monaco (0-0): Minamino collects the first card
The referee of the match, Clement Turpin, did not have to wait long to bring out the first card of the game, and it was for Minamino. The Japanese international is sanctioned for over-committing to a duel with the Strasbourg player.
Le Havre-Toulouse (0-0): Reims is already hot
There is no relief for remains in Toulouse cages. The TFC goalkeeper wins the first duel against Casimir and finds his post saving him from a Bio strike!
Let’s go!
Here we go for these three multiplex posters! Kick-off was given on all pitches.
Le Havre-Toulouse, structures also fell
Eleven of Le Havre : Desmas – Sangante (c), Youté, Lloris – Casimir, Kouziaïev, Touré, Targhalline, Opéri – Bayo, Ayew.
The Eleven of Toulouse : Remains – Mavisa, Costa, Nicolaisen – Kamanzi, Siero (C), Spearings, Suazo – Danum, Dalinga, Gboho.
The compositions of Metz-Clermont are also there
Eleven of Metz : Oukidja – Colin, Hérelle, Candé, Udol (c) – Van den Kerkof, Atta, Jean Jacques, Camara, Lamkel Zé – Mikautadze.
Eleven of Clermont : Diaw – Conate, Palmard, Matsima, Borges (C) – Gastian, Keita – Rashani, Cham, Elevinah – Nicholson.
Strasbourg-Monaco formations have fallen
Strasbourg Eleven: Bellaruch – Gilbert, Doukore, Perrin, Saw, Delain – Bakwa, Sissoko, Mwanga, Diarra – Amegha.
Monaco Eleven: Majeki – Singo, Maripan, Kehrer, Ouattara – Minamino, Fofana, Zakaria, Golovin – Balogun, Ben Yedder.
At the top of the rankings, Monaco can get closer to defeating Brest in Lens on Saturday evening. Metz (17th) and Clermont (18th) battled to keep the temper, with fearsome performances. Barrage welcomes Le Havre Toulouse, who can continue their great streak of three consecutive victories in the championship.
