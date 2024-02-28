It started at 100 mph
Nantes gets his foot back on the ball a bit
But when it comes to build-up, it’s a bit more complicated for Nantes, who are more comfortable counter-attacking.
What a rescue from Nantes!
Twice the leg was pulled when the goal looked open. Fortunately, the Salzburg center forward himself deflected his team-mate’s shot.
It was hot for a nutty defense at this Austrian corner
The Salzburg combination almost worked.
What a failure of Mpombi!
He’s alone facing an empty goal but his shot hits the bar! Terrible!
Lens taken by Olympiakos!
The Greeks scored two goals in 4 minutes and came back to 2-2!
It happened next door!
It’s a matter of a few centimeters!
Good free kick for Salzburg!
About twenty meters slightly to the left. attention risk.
The opener for Nantes!
Great counter from Mafoumbi who shifts Gomes brilliantly this time. The goalkeeper saves the first attempt but not the second! perfect shot.
Very nice backheel from Mafoumbi
One by one, the Nantes center forward tried to push his teammate aside, unfortunately he was a little too strong.
In another match, Lens are on the verge of qualifying
Lensois lead 2-0 at the hour mark.
First Nantes corner
But it doesn’t do anything. Just behind the Nantes counter. But this is undoubtedly the solution for the people of Nantes
Nantes is getting a little carried away early in the match
The ball is Austrian.
Very nice floor-length jumpsuit
We were waiting for the great Salborgio in the air, but they almost got the defect on the ground.
First corner for Salzburg
Early in the match Nantes got a little cornered in front of their goal.
Austrian goalkeeper already injured?
A bit of a worry for the Salzburg goalkeeper who is holding his right leg. Healers enter the field.
The residents of Nantes are pressing well at the start of the match
Little commitment from the Canaries who don’t want to let the tempo be dictated by the Austrians who are more physical on paper.
A big challenge for the Canaries
FC Salzburg players feature in the Austrian 2nd division playing alongside FC Liefering, owned by the Redbull group.
Here we go!
This round of 16 first leg of the Youth League has been kicked off by FC Nantes.
And some brave supporters made the trip
A handful of them have traveled to Austria to support FC Nantes.
Lineup of FC Nantes
Eleven of the young canaries launched in the attack on this youth league fell.
How the youth of Nantes made the penalty shootout their lethal weapon
Facing FC Salzburg, the young Canaries hope to repeat the feat. Against Poznań, Helsinki and Seville, its last opponents, Nantes qualified each time after a penalty shootout, making the exercise special. So what is their secret?
Hello everyone
FC Nantes’ U19s take on 2017 winners RB Salzburg in the Round of 16 of the Youth League this Wednesday, after surviving a chaotic tour marked by a miraculous qualification against Sevilla FC’s Andalusians after a thrilling penalty shootout. The Canaries have never reached this stage of the competition before.
Unbeaten in six matches and leading a very strong group including Inter, Benfica and Real Sociedad, the Austrians will logically start as favourites. The winner of this meeting is guaranteed a quarter-final berth in Copenhagen.