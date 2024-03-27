cycling. Paris-Camembert – Benoit Cosnefroy, strongest at home in Normandy!

there FDJ French Cup 2024 Continued this Wednesday with the sixth round and Paris-Camembert ! Marked by another major mass collapse mid-race, leading to neutrality for nearly an hour, the 85th edition saw the day’s big favorite win. Benoit Cosnefroy, At the end of the 205.6 kilometers between Magnanville and Livarot-Pas-d’Auge! like thisDespite the beautiful solo numberEvan Costeau (Arkéa – B&B Hotels), a group of eight strong men competed for victory in a sprint after going out on the course’s last difficulty, the Butte des Fondites. And so it’s no puncture Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Who were quickest to raise their hands at home in Normandy and took their 3rd win of the season.

Benoit Cosnefroy wins the 85th Paris-Camembert!

100% French Podium

Already a winner of the event in 2019, the Cherbourg native has done it again and is ahead of the line. Clement Venturini (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) and Alexandre Delattre (Saint Michel – Mavic – Auber93). Italian Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Norwegian Frederick Diversons (Uno-X Mobility) and other Norman, William Martin (cofidis), take plAC in top-6. By the peloton settled in 9th place Rory Townsend (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) At 14 seconds.

A summary of the last 100 kilometers

On narrow and wet roads in heavy rain, the peloton suffered a major drop around 100km from the finish, while a general reorganization took place after the last live kilometers and some kerbsides. Organizers decided to stop the runners around 1:30 p.m., time to take stock of the injured and ensure everyone’s safety. Jason Tesson (Total Energy) is forced to give up.

In the pouring rain, the runners set off again in the first fantasy start mode. They calmly reach the 125 km exit of Lisieux, where a new real start is made around 2:20 pm, with another 80 km to cover. Morne Van Niekerk (Saint-Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) and Marcel Campruby Pijuan (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), which had just dropped out of the peloton before the incident, has a direct exit ticket to regain the field after the race restarts. But 50 miles from the finish line a new normal regroups, the peloton clearly picking up speed as it approaches the day’s major bumps.

Ewen Costiou’s number, group of 8 for the win, Cosnefroy strongest in the sprint!

In Cote des Champeaux, Evan Costeau (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) stand out strongly in the company Morne Van Niekerk, forward again. But the South African couldn’t keep up with the young Frenchman, who made an ambitious solo raid just 30 seconds ahead of the peloton. In the Cavée de Crouttes, a little over 30 km. William Martin (Kofidis) tries to restart and get back on track, without success. When crossing the finish line for the first time at Enter Livarot-Pays-d’Auge and the final circuit, 18 kilometers long, Costeau There is still 25 seconds left.

Despite good resistance in the new climb up the coast of England, Brestois was caught by a group of raiders at the final difficulty of the day, the Butte des Fondits. Eight runners cross the summit with a short lead, less than 10 km from the finish. We look specifically there William Martin, Benoit Cosnefroy, Costeau And Clement Venturini. With the peloton only 10 seconds behind on this flat final stretch, the suspense is complete! But there is good sense ahead, and so it is the sprint of 8 that will conclude this 85th edition. And in this game, it is Cosnefroy The one who shows himself the strongest, against Clement Venturini (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) and Alexandre Delattre !