Major comeback for Gasset against Shakhtar!

Less than 72 hours after being officially named on Olympique de Marseille’s bench, Jean-Louis Gasset will take charge of his first match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League return play-offs.

“We need to do well in the European Cup.” During his presentation, Jean-Louis Gasset made a colorful announcement regarding his objectives as the new coach of OM. From Thursday, the French technician will focus on the European future of the Provençal club with the return match against the Ukrainian team. In the first leg, the Olympians conceded a draw after leading twice (2-2).

The former Ivory Coast coach also sent a message to the velodrome on the sidelines of the meeting. “Don’t despair. We need you. Everything is possible, we can end the season well, but only if we unite and stick together“, he said. Gasset’s first team composition will obviously be scrutinized, especially with regard to the chosen playing system.

Veretout returns to the coach

Who said he wanted toPut leaders in the best position” Jordan will be able to count on the return of Veretout, who has been absent since early February. The Marseille midfielder returned to training this Wednesday and should be in the squad to challenge Shakhtar. In his absence, OM had two losses and two draws.

The former AS Roma player should line up in midfield alongside Geoffrey Kondogbia, who returned to action during Sunday’s defeat at Brest. For this duel, Leonardo Balerdi, once again booked in the first leg, will be suspended, while Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nadir and undoubtedly Amir Murillo should still be missing.

The reaction from the Velodrome Stadium on Thursday evening will also be closely watched.