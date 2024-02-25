Florida has allowed stiff penalties for this maneuver on the roads

In an effort to get better mobility on roads, legislators from Florida Passed a bill that would prohibit drivers from using the left lane on highways, except when passing or exiting, if the speed limit is at least 65 mph. If you violate this initiative, there will be a fine of up to $158.

The perspective is clear and they will try to improve safety on the roads, after 2023 there were about 250 cases in which people were disabled or killed by wrongly passing on the right side of someone’s blind spot. If the bill passes, Florida will join eight other states (Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey And West Virginia) where it is currently illegal to drive in the left lane, except when turning left or passing.

It is important to highlight that the legislature of the entity has approved the initiative HB-317 and sent it to the Governor Ron DeSantis for your signature. The project was unanimously approved State SenateWith a vote of 37-0, while The House voted 113-3 last week to approve it.

Project Sponsor, Keith PerryRepublicans Gainesvillesaid News Service Florida That its function is to prevent motorists from using the right lane to overtake slower traffic in the left lane: “In 2023 alone, there were 4,027 violations as direct violations of passing on the right.”

What the bill says for Florida highways

On a road, street or highway with two or more lanes, where the speed limit is at least 100 kilometers per hour, drivers may not drive a motor vehicle in the left lane, except when overtaking and passing another vehicle. When preparing to leave, or when indicated by an official traffic control device.

Some exceptions include passing another vehicle, leaving a road or highway, and being directed by authorities. This Act shall not apply to first aid, maintenance or construction vehicles. High-occupancy vehicle lanes shall also be excluded from the term “left-hand lane”. In any case, it is important to emphasize that it will not come into effect immediately, but from January 1 next year.

“Are we going to arrest people for that? “How is that going to work?” the governor commented. He added that he wants to talk to people who do this for a living, “if they think it’s a safety concern as well as a convenience. It would also be beneficial visually. We want people to be able to get somewhere as quickly and safely as possible, but also to enforce the law. “Is it going to fundamentally change the way they (the officers) do their jobs in terms of law enforcement?” he asked.