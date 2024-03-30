IRS: Who Can Collect $1,400 Stimulus Check in April | Mix

During the year 2021 and 2021, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Govt USA It provided a series of financial assistance to the most needy families as many of its members stayed at home due to quarantine, others lost their jobs and some fell ill and had very heavy expenses. At that time there was a step distribution Check the excitement Or also called economic impact payments.

During that aforementioned time, a total of three stimulus checks were distributed, which undoubtedly helped many people. However, there is a big question about this benefit at this time, because there is talk that there are some people who can get one of the 1,400 dollars in April of this year. In that sense, I’m going to delve a little deeper into this topic so that you have the necessary information that is so necessary. Will you be one of the recipients of this money?

Stimulus check in 2024

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is notifying some people that they are eligible for this benefit, so they should collect the money with their personal tax returns that they file in April of this year, but all is not as it seems, because That this is not a new financial injection for families in the United States, but something that must be accumulated in the past.

During the time that the COVID-19 stimulus checks were distributed, there were large numbers of people across the United States who were eligible for such benefits and did not collect the related payment, so they could do so in this opportunity with your tax return.

Who can collect stimulus checks in April 2024?

From what I have explained in the previous paragraphs, it is clear that the people who could collect this $1,400 stimulus check are those who were eligible to do so during the years mentioned above and did not. To do this, it is necessary that the relevant tax return is filed.

As we will remember, in those years it was determined that the benefit of the stimulus check can be collected in each tax return until April 2025, so if it is not done now, it will not be possible until next year, since it is the last. They will have a chance to get that 1400 dollars. Additionally, it should be noted that this money can be claimed with a tax return or Form 1040.

The IRS, according to the data and statistics they manage, is waiting for nine million taxpayers, who have not requested payment, to verify their status and do so as soon as possible.

