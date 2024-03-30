Five tourists were kidnapped and later killed by drug traffickers

Several members of a group of Ecuadorian tourists were kidnapped and then murdered on Ayampe Beach in southwestern Ecuador. The President expressed his “solidarity” with the families this Saturday, March 30.

President Daniel Noboa expressed his “solidarity with the families” this Saturday, March 30, after five Ecuadorian tourists were kidnapped and killed on Ayampe Beach in southwestern Ecuador, mistaken for rivals of the attackers.

The President hinted on his X account that a man had been arrested in a case showing drug traffickers “try to sow terror”.

“We will not rest until we find others,” said Daniel Noboa. According to local police commander Richard Vaca, a total of 20 armed men participated in the kidnapping.

Victims subjected to “interrogation”.

Six adults and five children were among the group of tourists who reached Ayampe on Thursday afternoon.

Commander Vaca said the victims were “interrogated”. The bodies of five adults with bullet wounds were found hours later on a nearby road.

The commander said the attackers “obviously considered these people to be their opponents.”

Elected in November as the youngest president in the country’s history, Daniel Noboa, 36, has been facing an unprecedented wave of violence since January 7 following the announcement of the escape of dangerous gang leader Adolfo Macias alias. “Fito”.

Riots in prisons, hostage-taking, attacks against police and in neighborhoods… The young head of state had to declare a state of emergency for 60 days, mobilizing more than 22,000 soldiers and police into the streets.

Despite these measures, armed violence has not stopped. On Friday, four people, including an army officer, were killed in Manabi, Manta town. Last weekend, the mayor of San Vicente in the same province was shot dead.