What does he risk if he doesn’t do it?

But what if the businessman – who prides himself on being a billionaire and has “more than $400 million in liquidity” – cannot guarantee by Monday March 25 that he will pay this astronomical sum by providing a legal guarantee? “If Trump can’t pay this half-billion-dollar bail, he will face humiliation and serious financial consequences,” University of Texas Law School professor Carl Tobias told the University of Richmond in Virginia (East). In a press release on Thursday, the concerned person again railed against the “unconstitutional and illegal requirement for financial guarantees”.

“Democratic Group”

The former Republican occupant of the White House, who dreams of re-election against Democratic President Joe Biden in November, still denounces the “political witch hunt” led by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, as “racist and Corrupt”, and Judge Angoron “controlled by the Democratic faction”. African-American magistrates — elected from the Democratic Party and who enjoy work and political roles in New York — sued the Trumps and their group, the Trump Organization, in a civil action in October 2022, pulling them out last October. New York State Supreme Court, trial court in Manhattan.

Until they were convicted last month. A ruling that the former president described as “bogus” and against which he filed at least two separate appeals: before an appeals court and before judges of the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court. Letitia James gave them 30 days to provide their deposit, which ends Monday.

If all avenues of appeal are exhausted, Donald Trump “could sell his real estate or related assets, try to get a bank loan or even declare personal bankruptcy,” lists Professor Tobias. But “this last option will not suspend the first instance ruling against Trump, because the Attorney General will probably try to declare him liable for his debts,” the lawyer continues.

“Seizure” of Trump’s assets.

And, he added, “If Trump misses Monday’s deadline, the attorney general could try to seize the money he has in New York and some of his real estate tied to the case,” referring to Trump Tower 5.E Avenue and a building on Wall Street. But given the attacks these would represent and the enormous political pressure on the New York justice system, Carl Tobias argues, it’s possible prosecutor James “gives it more time or negotiates a settlement.”

In a 5,000-page court document released on Monday, Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that the $464 million bond was “practically impossible,” and claimed that it was rejected by about thirty guarantee companies. The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court had already rejected the $100 million partial bail offer on February 28. Trump father and son also appealed bans from doing business in New York State for three and two years, respectively.