Complex negotiations, Netanyahu is suspected of dragging things out

Negotiations resumed on March 3 in Egypt to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They are complex, conducted with the mediation of Qatar and the United States. As expected, the Israeli delegation ultimately did not go to Cairo. The Israeli prime minister demanded that Hamas provide him with a list of Israeli hostages still alive. Benjamin Netanyahu makes this a prerequisite for dialogue to continue. According to a poll published in Israel, 45% of those questioned believe that the Prime Minister is deliberately delaying the ceasefire agreement for political reasons.

Benjamin Netanyahu acts in his own interest, and for his political survival, say almost half of Israelis, writes our correspondent in Jerusalem. Sami Bokhlifa. He can stay in power as long as the war continues. If a cease-fire agreement is reached with Hamas, if the Israeli hostages are released, there will be a time of reckoning. Israel.

The streets of Israel are once again in turmoil. The unity displayed after the deadly Hamas attack is fading. In Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, demonstrations are taking place to demand the ouster and verdict of Benjamin Netanyahu, who the protesters say is responsible for the October 7, 2023 security failure.

fracture

The divide extends from the base to the top of the state. War is also inaccessible in the Cabinet. According to Israel’s Public Radio, officials there are critical of the Prime Minister’s decisions regarding the ceasefire agreement.

While the framework for negotiations with Hamas was established, Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to add a last-minute stipulation: the hostage list was still alive. “ There is no need to make this list an obstacle to the progress of negotiations », the source explains to the newspaper Haaretz.

Turn off the fire immediately »

” Gave immense amount of suffering GazaThere should be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, that’s what’s on the table right now “, announced American Vice-President Kamala Harrison during a speech on Sunday March 3 in Alabama. ” This would lead to the release of hostages and substantial humanitarian aid. This will allow us to build something more sustainable to guarantee Israel’s security and respect the Palestinian people’s right to dignity, freedom and self-determination. Hamas must accept this agreement. Let’s have a truce. Let’s reunite the hostages with their families and provide immediate aid to the people of Gaza. »

