Haiti: Gangs kidnap YouTube star who tries to interview their leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Charizier
A $600,000 ransom was demanded to free Edison Pierre Malouf, YouTuber, and his Haitian mentor Sean Rubens Jean Sacra. The social media star travels the world, exploring the most dangerous situations. The two men who were kidnapped on March 14, 2024 were released this Saturday (March 30) at 1:30 pm. Some believe it was a hoax.
Edison Pierre Malouf posted his last video on his @YourFellow Arab account a few hours after his arrival in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien.
He explains that he was the only guest at the hotel and was forced to spend the night there because it was too dangerous to take the road to Port-au-Prince after dark.
On 14 March, upon his arrival in Port-au-Prince, he was kidnapped along with his fixer, Sean Rubens Jean Sacra. The video then makes headlines on social networks.
On his YouTube channel, Sean Rubens Jean Sacra describes himself as an expert in tourism, translation, logistics and research. He has worked with major international television channels like BBC, CNN and National Geographic.
Addison Malouf is not a journalist. He is part of a group of adventurers who film their dangerous journeys in the most dangerous areas of the world.
From Nigeria, through Brazil to Mexico, Malouf broadcasts his meetings with gangs in these countries to his million subscribers on YouTube.
Based in Atlanta in the United States, the young man hoped to meet Haiti’s most dangerous gang leader, Jimmy “Barbecue” Charizier.
But the gang decided otherwise. A social media star has been kidnapped. His ransom was set at $600,000. Despite paying a deposit of $40,000, the gang demanded the entire amount.
Malouf’s friend, “Lalem” hinted at X that he tried to keep his friend’s abduction a secret for two weeks and continued his efforts to secure his release.
On Friday (March 29), another YouTuber, Miles “Lord Miles” Routledge who describes himself “The Last Great British Explorer”Claimed to have spoken to Malouf over the phone about the kidnappers.
Miles Rutledge, allegedly held prisoner by the Taliban in Afghanistan, says his friend is locked up in a cage somewhere in the “Arab” capital of Port-au-Prince.
According to Rutledge, an attempt to pay the ransom went awry.
The latter denounces the American government which, according to him, is doing nothing to secure the release of Malouf, who is an American citizen.
In his last exchange with Addison Malouf, Miles Rutledge found the man “in excellent spirits.” He couldn’t wait to post videos of his experience with a Haitian gang.
On Saturday March 30, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a post appeared on Addison Malouf’s X account. He announced his release. According to his post, his abduction was a misunderstanding. “They took him as a white guy.”
No mention of extortion. In the comments, he is alleged to have orchestrated the staging to increase his audience.