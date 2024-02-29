Didier Deschamps reacts to Paul Pogba’s heavy suspension

This is the big news for this Thursday, February 29, 2024. After several months of waiting and a preventive suspension, Paul Pogba (30 years old) received a four-year suspension by the Italian courts for violating articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the Codice Sportivo. Antidoping di NADO Italia (CSA). Moments later, the Juventus midfielder took to his Instagram account to contest the decision.

After the rest of this announcement

Pogba intends to fight and has already announced he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and would never insult or cheat other athletes and fans of the teams I played for, or against whom I played. As a result of the decision announced today, I will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Now it’s Didier Deschamps’ turn to react. The man who gave Pogba his first cap in March 2013 has not forgotten the player who has not been with the Blues since 2022.

to read

A chaotic end to a great career with a whiff of unfinished business for Paul Pogba

Deschamps is sad for Pogba

“I don’t imagine for a moment that Paul had the intention, the desire, to take drugs. Knowing him well, I know this is not at all in his state of mind. Now there are the facts and what the two samples taken reveal. The presence of illegal hormones is undeniable. The problem lies there and Paul will have to lead a new battle to defend himself, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and convince the judges that he did not knowingly take banned products.he declared before finishing.

After the rest of this announcement

“Like the sentence handed down this Thursday by the Italian Anti-Doping Court, the many months that Paul has been going through are extremely difficult and I obviously cannot be indifferent to his sentence, everything he has achieved in selection and our relationship. looking at Installed in the French team. Her situation saddens me and I sincerely hope she gets better. In any case, I want to believe it. » As a reminder, Pogba has 91 caps with the Blues, 11 goals, lost Euro finals (2016), World Cup (2018) and Nations League (2021).