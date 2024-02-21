Mercato: PSG announce Mbappé’s next club!

The Kylian Mbappé soap opera is coming to an end. While his contract expires next June, the French international has informed PSG that he does not intend to extend. Although his next destination is yet to be decided, Bondi originally had three offers on the table. But in the Paris team, we can only see it in one place.

In a few months, Kylian Mbappé There will be no more players PSG. Last summer, the French international declined to exercise his option to extend until 2025, thus reigniting the soap opera over his future. And recently, the captain ofFrench team announced his decision to the leaders of Paris. The 25-year-old star will not sign a new contract PSG.

Mbappé has three offers on the table

Kylian Mbappé So will leave at the end of the season. But his next destination is yet to be decided. Le10Sport.com exclusively revealed that the Bondi native has three offers on the table. If Real Madrid is in pole position, Liverpool And Manchester United Tried his luck. But for the team in Paris, the choice of 2018 world champions is very clear.

PSG sees him only at Real Madrid