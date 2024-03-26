Find out why the Tudor Black Bay is the must-have watch of the moment!

When Tudor, the renowned Swiss watchmaker, returned to the American market in 2013 after an 18-year hiatus, it was the Black Bay Dive watch, steeped in history, that established itself as the launch of its strong and retro selection. – Inspired watches. This iconic watch, launched a year earlier, traces its origins to the first diving watch model produced by Tudor in 1954.

An undeniable legacy

The first Tudor diving watches were equipped with a rotating bezel for calculating diving time, cathedral-shaped hands and a large crown for easy use. These features won over not only navies around the world, but also a new generation of amateur divers, with later versions featuring Tudor’s famous “snowflake” hands in the 1970s.

A renaissance marked by success

The reintroduction of Black Bay in 2012, with its unusual burgundy bezel, marked the beginning of a success story in the watch industry in the 2010s, drawing enthusiastic attention to the brand. The watch not only pays homage to history, but looks to the future with the introduction of an in-house movement in 2016, improving the model’s performance and aesthetics.

Increase performance

In 2023, Black Bay benefited from significant improvements in its quality and performance, receiving approval from the Swiss Federal Metrology Institute, METAS, which imposes stricter standards than traditional in-house testing. This latest model, faithful to the original burgundy bezel and featuring a diameter of 41mm, also offers improved portability thanks to a slightly shorter distance between the lugs.

Designed for everyday life

Equipped with the MT5602-U automatic movement, produced in the new Tudor Manufacture launched in 2023 in the heart of the Swiss watch industry, this watch is designed to be worn without distraction. With its impressive 70-hour power reserve, it promises to go all weekend, without losing a single second.

Iconic burgundy bezel and 41mm diameter

In-house MT5602-U movement with 70 hours of power reserve

METAS approval for increased accuracy and reliability

Steel or black rubber strap options

The Tudor Black Bay is not just a watch, it is a living legacy that combines retro aesthetics and modern performance. This is an excellent and timeless investment for those looking for a watch that is both beautiful and reliable.

Find out why the Tudor Black Bay is the must-have watch of the moment!