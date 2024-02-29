A sequel to the Nintendo Switch has just been announced: The Incredible Revelation!

Ah la la, Nintendo has struck again with a surprise announcement! Longtime Pokemon fans will be delighted with the franchise’s latest gem: Pokemon Legends: ZA, a brand new adventure set in the city of Lumios. Players will have the opportunity to explore the city and rediscover the mega-evolution facility. Interestingly, despite rumors of an entirely new console in the works, the game is planned to launch on the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Legends: ZA could be the first in a series of upcoming launch titles for the Switch 2.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Nintendo’s next console. Given the success of the Switch, some think it will be another hybrid offering both on-screen and handheld gameplay. It would be wise for Nintendo engineers to improve on what already works and consider the numerous suggestions from users since 2017. Could the latest Pokemon game be a title for Switch 2?

Pokémon Legends: ZA will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025. A short teaser has been revealed, showing plans and layouts for an urban redevelopment that promises to be a haven for humans and Pokémon. Details are still unclear, but this new entry in the Legends series may take inspiration from gameplay elements of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, released in 2022, which was a huge hit with fans despite its non-traditional format.

With a planned release window of 2025 and rumors of an upcoming Switch 2 release early next year, fans are wondering why develop a separate port unless the new consoles incorporate the same components or share the same operating system. The Switch 2 looks like a variant of the Switch Pro, improving some features but keeping the essentials.

Nintendo is gearing up to officially unveil its next-generation console in the first quarter of 2025 and is looking to avoid the problems experienced by the PS5 and Xbox Series X during their launches. Perhaps the new Pokemon Legends may be one of the most anticipated launch titles, marking the transition to the next generation while sticking to the normal Pokemon game release schedule, with a one-year hiatus in 2024.

