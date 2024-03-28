Promo €2184 Acer Swift

Our take on the Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003

Thin and light, multimedia creator gaming laptop Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003 The high definition high fidelity 14-inch 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 whose frequency of 120Hz improves fluidity in games runs the latest games thanks to its high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card that accelerates processing. This is also the case with the latest generation Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 155H hybrid processor with Intel Arc graphics solution and 32 GB of efficient RAM, as well as fast SSD storage with a comfortable capacity of 1 TB that reinforces the responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this elegant dark aluminum Windows 11 Pro compact ultrabook is also equipped with a biometric fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.



2299€



Features of Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003

screen 15.6″ OLED 2.8K 120Hz 16/10th Delta E<2 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR True Black 500 Corning Gorilla Glass (2880×1800, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Meteor Lake (16 cores: 6P 4.8 GHz / 8E 3.8 GHz / 2LP-E) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (soldered) LPDDR5x 6400 MHz graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (1470MHz, 45W), Intel Arc processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 2 USB 3.2 + 2 USB 4 Type-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2, Killer AX1675i), Bluetooth 5.3 Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad – Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 speakers operating system Windows 11 Pro 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 4 cells 76Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.55 kg / 323 x 228 x 18

The Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003 takes on the competition

Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003 is currently displayed Promotion in Acer France And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the least expensive to offer such a recent processor with such a large amount of RAM as well as such a high definition screen with such faithful colors in such a case. .

If for the same budget as this Acer Swift, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003

Cooled by fan technology, 2 D6 copper heat pipes and air grills, this versatile laptop for gamers and creatives has an elegant and discreet look with its slim and light compact dark gray aluminum design.

It runs Windows 11 Pro, an operating system that is more complete than classic Windows 11 thanks to its advanced network management and security tools like BitLocker.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity with its 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, its Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E X wireless modules to communicate and connect remotely, its practical HDMI video output allows it to be easily connected to a TV or monitor. To do. For example, its audio port or its 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

Since the fingerprint reader is present, you can authenticate through biometric identification using Windows Hello technology.

The chiclet keyboard keys can be backlit to better distinguish them in limited ambient light.

The screen guarantees better-than-average colorimetric accuracy, both horizontally and vertically, with great black depth and remarkable viewing angles, starting with its OLED DCI-P3 specifications. But minimal lag that, with a 120Hz refresh rate, reinforces fluidity in games.

The screen also stands out with its 2.8K definition higher than Full HD as well as the 16:10 format displaying more height information than the classic 16:9, making it well suited for high definition content. Due to its OLED technology, the screen has a glossy treatment that reproduces colors but is subject to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors).

Acer Swift X OLED Pro SFX14-72G-003 performance, battery life

Acer Swift

The good overall power it provides will delight demanding users. Because it is based on the latest generation Meteor Lake processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 hybrid cores and Intel Arc graphics. But at a nice amount of RAM of 32 GB.

Creative people will be especially interested in this heart. Because it guarantees faster processing than the classic quad/hexa core and 8 GB DDR4/5, the difference is particularly strong in areas that require CPU and RAM resources, such as 3D rendering, video editing or retouching using multi-core.

Creators will be even more delighted because multimedia processing will be accelerated by the dedicated GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card on board, and this is under software that takes advantage of GPU computing power such as Vegas, Adobe Suite or VSDC.

Gamers are not left out as the GeForce RTX 4060 Ray Tracing is a high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card capable of running the latest games in Full HD, requiring less GPU computation than the screen’s native definition (2.8K). The latter results in a lower number of fps.

Concretely? Concessions will be necessary under the most demanding titles in 3D resources to take advantage of better playability.

NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically activates/deactivates the GeForce RTX 4060 in real-time based on the tasks actually being performed.

Optimus in practice favors doing as much work as possible on the Intel Arc although it is significantly less powerful because it consumes less energy, which promotes autonomy.

Expect about 5 hours of battery operation in light use, pending more concrete tests.

Coming back to the GeForce RTX 4060, the Optimus is requested by Intel Arc to handle graphics work that is considered too heavy, especially for gaming.

This storage is to match, assigned to a 1000 GB SSD, a very comfortable capacity to install and store multiple software, games and files, including personal creations.



2299€



SSDs typically guarantee multimedia processing, game/software launches and start/stops faster than hard drives, or faster access to online game cards.

More generally, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

Because SSDs are faster, while being more energy efficient, more shock resistant, and more resistant to shocks.

Finally, expect heat and noise from this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop when pushed hard (eg processing, games).

If necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).