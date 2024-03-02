No Rest for the Wicked: Full Summary of Moon Studio Presentation (Ori) | Xbox

Unveiled during the Game Awards 2023 ceremony, No Rest for the Wicked made a big impression with its excellent art direction and its dark universe. Players quickly realized that this quality of production is by no means surprising, since the title is developed by Moon Studio, the developer of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Whips. Today, more of the game was revealed during the Wicked Inside: Showcase.

All the details on the big release of No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked is described as a bloody and challenging action-RPG game designed to reinvent the genre. In 841, King Harol died. As news of his death reverberates throughout the kingdom, the crown falls to his son Magnus, an arrogant prince whose worth has yet to be proven.

The game offers demanding and brutal combat in a hand-drawn world, but also offers online multiplayer for up to four players to explore every quest, every boss, and every corner of Sacra Island.

Today, Moon Studios focused on different elements: world, combat, bosses, city and end-game content. An Early Access release date was also announced.

A world of no comfort for the wicked

Everything was made by hand, absolutely nothing was processed.

The world is dense and interactive. It is full of secret areas in which it is possible to find valuable items. So all players should have different experience.

Moon Studio did not try to do realism, but to create pictures.

There are many environments to explore, all with dynamic weather and day/night cycles.

If a player feels they can climb somewhere, they can.

fights

The studio wanted to bring the fight to life with lots of animations.

Time and space play an important role in collisions.

Each weapon has its own move set and stats.

The player can dodge, counter, retaliate, or even push enemies into the void.

Weapons have 4 levels of rarity.

Runes allow you to perform special attacks and create your own fighting style.

The presence of many types of weapons, such as daggers, swords, hammers, magic staffs and many others.

Depending on the armor worn, the character is more or less heavy, and will therefore move differently. Armor also affects stamina consumption.

Character creation at the beginning of the game is purely aesthetic, during the game the player creates his own class.

The distinction apparently involves the allocation of points to different figures.

Boss

The developers showed Warrick the Thorn. He is a sinful creature who has changed.

Learning boss patterns and attacking at the right time is essential.

Boss battles are brutal and the game punishes the player for their mistakes.

The title is clearly skill based.

Town of Sacrament

Sanskar is capital.

The player must help rebuild it.

The developers have ensured that it is interesting and interactive.

NPCs are present and give quests. For example, after helping the blacksmith, it gives better upgrades.

The possibility of gathering resources to rebuild the rite.

Possibility to buy a house to display your loot, crafts or simply relax.

Possibility to keep furniture and decorations as desired.

Probability of sinning.

The endgame

The world is constantly changing, and the already explored area is full of new dangers and new resources.

You never know what to expect when returning to an area.

There is one area for challenges, but Moon Studios will talk more about that another time.

No Rest for the Wicked is already becoming a great game, but luckily, it will be possible to play it very soon, if you have a PC. It will actually enter early access from April 18.

After this, the first update will focus on multiplayer, then add other gameplay elements, storylines, adjustments, fixes and many other things.

The title will then be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, probably when version 1.0 is released.