Under the unexpected choice Jean-Louis Gasset

Gennaro Gattuso stepped down, Olympique de Marseille quickly found his successor. As we told you yesterday, the Marseille club turned to Jean-Louis Gasset. At 70, the former Ivory Coast coach is coming off a painful experience with the Elephants, but has the advantage of meeting all the criteria desired by the Marseille management.

Gasset speaks French, has solid experience as an assistant and head coach and knows Ligue 1 well. For OM, Héraultais’ profile fits perfectly with the four-month mission he will be assigned. But how did the Gasset idea catch on when the latter emerged from the fiasco in Africa?

Some people on OM thought it was a blight

Provence Tells us the Montpellier native was the only technician OM spoke to as part of Gattuso’s succession. After Marseille’s defeat at Brest (0-1), Gasset was also contacted on Sunday evening, when Gattuso still didn’t thank him! So the Phocaeans wanted to act quickly. But the initiative still surprised those within the organization.

The daily clarifies that, among the club’s employees, some believed it was a gimmick to distract attention. But no, OM went for Gasset, a paternalistic coach, unifying, not divisive and most available and ready to accept this very short mission. The appointment of the 70-year-old coach may have surprised the Olympians, but OMA did not hesitate to assign him the role of on-duty firefighter.