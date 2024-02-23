Angered by Om, Papin suffers in silence

After the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, Jean-Pierre Pepin will choose to take over until the end of the season. But Olympique de Marseille chose to entrust the mission to Jean-Louis Gasset. A decision that Olympian reserve coaches refuse to contest publicly.

Between Jean-Louis Gasset and Olympique de Marseille, the story should not last more than a few months. The former Ivory Coast coach, sacked after the CAN group stage, is only committed until the end of the season. His mission therefore includes ensuring a smooth interim period while awaiting the appointment of a new coach this summer. To achieve this short-term objective, the Marseille club would have turned to an internal solution.

Pepin refuses

Indeed, Jean-Pierre Pepin would love to take over from Gennaro Gattuso, La Provence revealed this week. The information was denied by the key person concerned this Friday. What if I think management will call me? No not at allCertified coach of Marseille Reserve (N3) on Canal+. I was with my children and things were going very well. The choice of leaders fell on Jean-Louis Gasset. I think it’s a very good choice because Jean-Louis has such incredible experience. »

” He proved it yesterday, he gave back that little piece of faith that we lostJean-Pierre Pepin added on the second day of success against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) in the Europa League. This win did a lot of good. » The club apparently digested the decision, backing former striker Jean-Louis Gasset and seeing him as capable of knocking out Villarreal in the round of 16.

“ The arrival of Jean-Louis may have given the team some confidence. The public pushed us incredibly hard yesterday. I think this will also be an important parameter. Playing this first match against Villarreal in front of 65,000 people will push us, when we are able to play the kind of match we played yesterday, I think we can do the same thing again. », announced Jean-Pierre Pepin.