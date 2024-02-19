Girondins de Bordeaux salvage a point at Amiens

© Iconsport

Albert Riera renewed the same 11 against Grenoble last week. Pedro Diaz is on the same side as Clement Michelin.

Marceline misses her entry

After 15 intense minutes, Bordeaux created clear chances (Livolant, Ignatenko) and did not score. In the 24th minute, Biulma came off injured, replaced by Marcelin. Later, very slowly, Entente had the ball at their feet against SSG and Amiens scored easily (31st). This is a new ball from the central defender. Perhaps Riera should have brought Michelin in and moved Bokele to the centre. The half-time whistle is blown with the score 1 to 0 for the receiving team.

Bordeaux in extra time

In the second half, Johnson made two saves against Mafauta to keep Bordeaux in the match. The Girondins were sterile until this goal in extra time from Vetro who took a poorly cleared ball from the Amiens defense (1-1). This is the first professional goal for Julian Vetro.

Team Composition: Johnson – Bokele (67th Michelin), Buemla (24th Marcellin), Barbet (C), Nisimba – Sissokho (67th Diaz), Ignatenko, Weissbach – Livolant (76th Davitashvili), Vipotnik, Ellis (76th Vetro).

Scorers: Lahne (31st), Vetro (90+5).

Watch the hot debrief of the match live:

