FDJ is launching a new scratch ticket, “Crescendo”, with a maximum win of 100,000 euros.

Highlights FDJ from 3 to 100,000 euros, players have “a 3.96 chance of winning.”

And a new game proposed by FDJ. After this “Golden ticket» , the scratch game launched in early January, or the EuroDreams drawing game launched last October, are the latest additions to the Française des Jeux family. its name, “Crescendo»New scratch tickets are available at points of sale from this Tuesday.

Sold for 3 euros, it offers a very simple game mechanic: just scratch the boxes that have question marks on them, as well as the star-shaped boxes on the sides, which correspond to the winning numbers. “If one or more of your numbers match one or more winning numbers, you will win the respective winner(s) which you multiply by the same playing field multiplier (x1, x2, x5 or x10)”FDJ explains.

The maximum profit at stake is enough to turn heads: 100,000 euros. For example, much more than the best-seller Astro (up to 25,000 euros) or Black Jack (up to 40,000 euros). Without winning 100,000 euros, which only holds two tickets, players can win 1000 euros, 50 euros, 30 euros, 15 euros, 6 euros or 3 euros. total, “You have a 3.96 chance of winning”notes FDJ.