The EU greens packaging by banning single-use plastic containers in restaurants

All packaging in the European Union must be recyclable from 2030.

The EU agreed on Monday 4 March to green its packaging, banning single-use plastic containers in its cafes and restaurants by 2030. Paper and cardboard containers will be authorized.

After tough negotiations, MEPs and Member States agreed on the main text of the “Green Deal” which sets a target of reducing the total amount of waste by 5% by 2030 (compared to 2018). Packaging in the EU, then 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040.

Above all, all packaging in the EU must be recyclable and actually recycled from 2030. “On the Scale” By 2035, to encourage the development of a circular economy, according to a parliamentary press release.

Final confirmation before the contract comes into force

Other single-use plastic containers are also banned at the same time: miniature shampoo bottles in hotels, small sauce pods, protective films around suitcases in airports, plastic packaging for unprocessed fruits and vegetables, etc. Likewise, there will be ultra-light plastic bags. to disappear, with few exceptions.

The agreement must now be formally ratified by twenty-seven and fully ratified by the European Parliament before entering into force.

Ban on “Perpetual Pollutants”.

Considering that recycling is not enough, the law sets binding levels for the reuse of packaging (reuse or refill possible) for various sectors (e-commerce, household appliances, beverages, beer, etc.) by 2030. In the wine sector is exempted, as are micro-enterprises.

Above all, exemptions are provided for states that both exceed their recycling targets by at least 5 percentage points and are counted. “On Track to Achieve Their Waste Reduction Goals”According to an EU Council press release.

Finally, the law bans from 2026 the deliberate addition of ubiquitous polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS, “perpetual pollutants”) to food packaging, for example, pizza boxes, despite warnings from scientists about their effects.