The government relaxes the criteria significantly – Liberation

Due to a drop in the number of requests, the government backed off on reforming its renovation aid, agreeing to subsidize work on a case-by-case basis rather than reserving it for larger projects.

That’s when bonuses become a headache. The number of applications submitted for ‘MaPrimeRénov’, renovation assistance reserved for low-income people, has fallen in recent weeks. Reason: From January 1, 2024, it was now reserved for owners of different types of work, with exceptions, to encourage projects deemed more efficient. For thermal strainers (DPE classified as F or G), a certified work supervisor was also required. But these requirements discouraged candidates for renovation, especially since the work was carried out by RGE certified craftsmen (recognized guarantors of the environment), which were sometimes impossible to find in some regions.

So the government announced major reliefs on the evening of Friday 8 March, with aid reform being postponed until 2025. crisis, as housing represents nearly a fifth of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and France is far from meeting its renovation objectives. A decree ratifying these aid changes is expected next week. Libbe Make a point.

MaPrimeRénov’s refocusing, casaco?

Launched in 2020, MaPrimeRénov’ is the main support for individuals for the energy renovation of homes in France. It subsidizes up to 90% of energy renovation work for low-income households up to 70,000 euros.

It has benefited from significant financial resources for several years, but will suffer from budget cuts announced by Bercy in late February, increasing the budget for MaPrimeRénov for 2024 by 600 million compared to the 1.6 billion initially announced. Following this planning, Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Bechu reduced the objective of the number of overall thermal renovations of housing assisted by MaPrimeRénov’ to 140,000-150,000 this year, instead of the 200,000 initially planned. He also clarified that the one billion euros entered in the budget in 2023 for this bonus were not spent, recognizing. “Devices that are too complex”. And by launching, the simplification was promised: “With paperwork, certification obligations for artisans and very fine-grained controls, we are turning away some who could benefit from the system.” In 2023, the overall number of renovations assisted by MaPrimeRénov’ was 71,600, higher than in 2022 (67,000) but below its objective (90,000).

In addition, from January 1, 2024, the government’s core assistance was subject to strict conditions. Goal: To allocate more resources to renovation “of intensity”, Heavier and more efficient, and on less “mono-gesture”, That is, only one type of work (modification of boiler or windows, roof insulation only, etc.).

But the Ecological Transition and Housing ministries announced on Friday the postponement of most of these changes until January 1, 2025, acceding to the request of professional building organizations, who accused them of stalling renovation projects.

“It is better to make a complete renovation in one act, but one act is better than no renovation at all”Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu was vindicated.

Changes for individuals

Owners requesting access to MaPrimeRénov’ will be able to benefit from it without changing their heating system.

They will no longer need to carry out an Energy Performance Diagnosis (DPE) to qualify for assistance, while owners of housing with the least efficient labels, classified F or G, will no longer need to engage in major renovations.

Acceleration of “colleagues”.

The government also announced an acceleration in the deployment of “Renovation Supporters”, approved professionals whom candidates must consult for extensive renovations.

An increase in the load of this network should make it possible to increase the number of overall renewals, which makes it possible to obtain at least two energy labels.

Convenience for businesses

It is also committed to facilitating access for companies to the Recognized Guarantor of the Environment (RGE) system, required to participate in projects eligible for public aid.

Companies using subcontractors will also have to label themselves, the ministry added, a measure aimed at combating fraud.

reactions

“It’s the opposite of what should be done.”Karin Sebi, a professor at the Grenoble Ecole de Management and an expert in energy renovation, responded. “We are well aware that this type of unprofitable investment must be supported on a large scale by aid”. “We must undertake a profound renovation and stop the mono-gesture,” Because the former has a better return on investment, she argued.

“It unblocks 90% of construction sites”In contrast, the president of the French Building Federation, Olivier Celeron, was delighted after meeting Christophe Bechu and Housing Guillaume Kasbarian. “It will allow companies to relax, validate quotes and get back to work.”, he added. According to the president of the French Building Federation, the refocusing on aid reduced the number of files processed in January-February, four times less than in 2023 in the same period.

“I emphasize the courage that they had to rework and improve their copy, it is not very common”added his counterpart Jean-Christophe Rapon of the Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Companies.