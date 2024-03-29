FDJ EuroDreams results for Thursday 28 March

With draws every Monday and Thursday, the EuroDreams lottery from Française des jeux (FDJ) offers a prize pool of 7.2 million euros paid monthly in the form of an annuity of 20,000 euros for three decades. As with EuroMillions, many European countries can participate in the Eurodreams draw with a grid of 2.50 euros. Players have their tickets valid till 8:15 pm.

To play EuroDreams, you just need to check six numbers out of 40 plus an additional number called “Dream”. A monthly pension of 20,000 euros per month for 30 years is paid to the person who manages to find the 5-digit combination as well as an additional number known as the “dream”. In terms of secondary wins, whoever succeeds in aligning 6 correct numbers without a “Dream” will be awarded a comfortable pension of 2,000 euros per month for 5 years or a total of 120,000 euros. For low wins, the winning amount varies depending on the draw.

In addition, if a player is lucky enough to have multiple winning grids with six correct numbers, in addition to the “Dream” number, his monthly winnings will be paid up to a limit of three winning grids, i.e. a maximum of 60,000 euros per. Mass. . If he has multiple winning grids with six correct numbers, without a “Dream”, winnings will be paid within a limit of 12 winning grids per month or a maximum of 24,000 euros per month. As a reminder, to win the jackpot, during the draw on Monday 25 March, you must check the numbers 15, 12, 27, 3, 20, 25 Also the number dream 3.



Ready for the next draw? Fill your grid online

However, remember that gambling presents many risks to its adherents, including addiction and financial loss, in addition to potential social isolation. To this end, FDJ calls for responsible gaming. In this sense, the site www.joueurs-info-service.fr and the number 09 74 75 13 13 offer a listening, accompaniment and support service to players showing signs of addiction or distress linked to gambling games.

EuroDreams results for Thursday 28 March

Find the EuroDreams results and their details at the bottom of this page. If the results are still not displayed, please refresh the page or come back soon.





Draw for Thursday March 28, 2024 A jackpot of €20,000 for 30 years Results of Eurodreams® 13

37

1

7

18

9

No. the dream

3 Tired of looking for results? Subscribe and get notified as soon as the results are available.



Ready for the next draw? Fill your grid online

Warning: Gambling presents risks (addiction, isolation, financial loss). If you have any problems, do not hesitate to consult a professional. The www.joueurs-info-service.fr site allows you to listen and receive support. A telephone number is also available: 09.74.75.13.13.