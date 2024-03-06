Maisons du monde cuts prices

Average 12% discount on items!

While the sales period seems far behind us, Maisons du Monde is launching a massive operation to cut prices on 2,237 of its products. The aim is to make furnishing and decorating for homes more accessible. With an average reduction of 12% on a diverse selectionFrom furniture to textiles, the brand wants “ Supports its customers in an accessibility approach “

Facing an economic context marked by high inflation, Maisons du Monde positions itself as an ally of its customers. Guillaume Lessoff, director of supply, brand and CSR, underlines the company’s continuous effort to support purchasing power. “Thus we are committed to re-strengthen and significantly preserve their purchasing power with this reduction.” After three similar operations in 2023, with a discount of up to -60%, This new price reduction shows that the brand is closer than ever to its customers, attentive to their needs and ready to take concrete steps for their financial well-being.

Maisons du Monde: Mixed Year 2023

However, the year 2023 was a difficult one for Maisons du Monde, which saw Its turnover will fall by 9.3%, after an already 5.1% drop in sales in 2022. The situation led to the departure of the general director, Julie Wallbaum. In this fragile context, price cuts and “second chance” operations, which offer items at reduced prices due to minor defects, appear to be attempts to revive sales and hope to resume growth.

By reducing the price of 2,237 references, Maisons du Monde reaffirms its commitment to an accessible pricing policy aimed at relieving the financial pressure on its customers. The brand has a total of 227 stores in France. So now is the time to take advantage of it!



