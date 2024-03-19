Elon Musk says his use of ketamine benefits Tesla investors

The billionaire and owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter) confirmed using ketamine to treat his “negative mental state”.

Elon Musk thought in an interview this Monday, March 18, that his drug use was beneficial to Tesla investors, revealing that he takes prescription ketamine to treat his “negative mental state.”

Facing investors’ concerns in the American media, the 52-year-old businessman confirmed that he had been taking this anesthetic, commonly used against pain and depression, but also diverted for stimulant or euphoric purposes.

Claiming one of Tesla’s models was “the best-selling car in the world last year”, he said: “From an investor’s point of view, if I buy something, I have to keep buying it.” The boss of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter) spoke with former CNN host Don Lemon.

The billionaire denied abusing ketamine, saying he “takes a small dose every two weeks or so,” adding that it was prescribed to him “to get out of a negative state of mind.”

Trump has doubts about his support

In the nearly hour-long interview, Elon Musk also discussed his meeting with Donald Trump in March but did not specify who he would support in November’s presidential election.

He said he was “moving away” from Democratic President Joe Biden while not endorsing Donald Trump, saying “a lot can happen between now and the election.”

On Friday, Elon Musk wrote on X that Americans must vote Republican in November, otherwise “America is doomed.”

“Imagine the situation getting worse for four more years,” he said, referring to illegal immigration, one of the Republican Tribune’s nagging campaign themes.