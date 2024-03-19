A Lufthansa plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Greece

A German airline Lufthansa plane from Frankfurt to Dubai made an emergency landing on the Greek island of Rhodes due to an electrical problem.

A Lufthansa plane with 190 passengers on board, bound for Dubai, made an emergency landing at Rhodes airport on Monday afternoon due to an “electrical” problem, AFP learned from Freport, the German operator that manages the regional airport in Greece.

According to the FlightRadar24 site, which tracks air traffic around the world in real time, this flight is LH630, operated by an Airbus A330.

After taking off from Frankfurt, Germany, the pilot of the aircraft requested permission from Greek airport authorities to land on the island of Rhodes in the south-east of the Aegean Sea, because of “the presence of smoke inside the aircraft”, according to preliminary information from Fraport.

Passengers safe and sound

After the intervention of Rhodes Airport firefighters, the aircraft was evacuated and according to the same source, all passengers, safe and sound, are awaiting completion of a “technical and safety check” at the airport. No details have been given yet on whether the plane will continue to fly to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.