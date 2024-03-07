“Unfaithful” Apple ends contract with Fortnite creator, tweet rekindles conflict

Barely a month passed and the excitement for Epic Games was short-lived. The creator of Fortnite, almost guaranteed to return to the Apple ecosystem market, had his initiative canceled by the Apple firm. It’s a tweet from the CEO of Epic Games that serves as justification for the termination of the contract.

Apple retreats despite DMA

Today is the day the Digital Market Act (DMA) came into effect. A set of European laws that aim to make the digital sector fairer and more competitive. An initiative that sees Apple authorizing online stores other than its own onto its ecosystem. Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, did not hesitate to seize it, as it has been away from them since the expiration of its contract in the summer of 2020.

A happiness that seems short-lived. Apple, after approving the Epic Games Store account, dedicated to the return of the latter’s digital stores, has decided to reverse its decision. It was in an article published on its official website yesterday that Epic Games revealed its surprise:

To our surprise, Apple has terminated this account and we can no longer develop the Epic Games Store for iOS. This is a serious violation of the DMA and shows that Apple has no intention of allowing real competition on iOS devices.

According to Epic, Apple is showing “What happens when you try to compete with them or criticize their unfair practices“

Apple VS Epic Games: A tweet digs out the hatchet

Also in this article, the Fortnite creator shares a letter sent by Apple lawyers to justify such a change of heart. In question? A message published on X (formerly Twitter) by Tim Sweeney (Epic Games founder and CEO) is enough to reignite the flames of anger at Apple:

Apple leadership faces some big decisions in the coming weeks as they consider the contradictions between their stated principles and the intent and actual results of their current policies: the App Store monopoly, the digital goods payments monopoly, taxes,… pic.twitter.com/mUxV5ypwcd — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 26, 2024

Apple executives will have to make important decisions in the coming weeks, as they must consider the contradictions between their stated principles and the intent and actual results of their current policies: app store monopoly, payment monopoly. For digital goods, taxes, removal of correct information about competing purchase options, blocking of competing web browser engines and complete destruction of web applications.

It doesn’t have to be this way. It only takes a few bold and visionary decisions to return Apple to the company it was and still is: a brand beloved by consumers, a partner to developers, and a master.

In the letter, Apple’s lawyers, in the words of Tim Sweeney, described Epic Games’ commitment as too light or even insufficient and unconvincing.

The response (…) came to an unproven “trust us”. However, history has shown that epics are not reliable, so meaningful commitments are called for.

Apple makes it clear that this speech is ongoingNothing decreasedThese minimal assurances provided by Tim Sweeney. She believes her comments are “A litany of public attacks on company policies, compliance plans and models”