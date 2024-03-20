Release date, casting, rumours, announcements… All information on Season 2 of the Arcane series

Season 2 of Arcane series is eagerly awaited by millions of fans. Netflix and Riot Games have been releasing some information here and there over the months, but you’ll still need some patience before enjoying the rest of the series. The editorial team has brought together for you all the information regarding the second season of Mani from Fortiche Studios.

When is the release date for arcane season 2?

Netflix has announced the start date for Arcane season 2: it will be November 2024. So we still have to be patient.

Will there be new characters in Season 2?

Through announcements from Netflix and Riot Games, fans quickly realized that certain characters would be back for Arcane’s second season: Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn would be there, while Warwick would definitely make an appearance.

Will Season 2 still be animated by Fortiche Productions?

It is once again the French studio Fortiche Productions behind the animation of the Arcane series for fans to enjoy. The number of awards the studio received after the first season aired certainly convinced Riot Games to continue the adventure with Fortiche.

Where can I watch Arcane Season 2?

Like Season 1, the sequel to Arcane will be available exclusively on the Netflix platform.

Did you play LoL enough to understand Arcane?

No, it is not necessary. The series was designed so that beginners can enjoy its progression without having played League of Legends. Arcane has also created many businesses: there is no shortage of new players who discovered the game through the series.

Should you watch season 1 before watching season 2?

It is really essential. Arcane is not a series where episodes and seasons can be watched out of order (like Black Mirror). It is imperative to start from scratch!

Is there a trailer or teaser available for season 2?

Nice. The first teaser was released in early 2024, giving a glimpse of a certain Warwick…