Exploration mode events at RDO are in the spotlight

Despite the absence of content updates on Red Dead Online, Rockstar continues to release new monthly bonuses on the game. This month, Exploration Mode events are in the spotlight on Star Firm’s multiplayer service.

Featured Activities:

3X RDO$ and XP on Telegram missions

In the land of 3X RDO$ and XP opportunities

Exploration Mode Events:

From April 2 to 8: One pair Furry gloves Red and orange

Red and orange From 9th to 15th April: 40% off offer a Eligibility card upgrade

From April 16 to 22: One pair Half chaps Black fur

Black fur From April 23 to 29: 3 Fire bottle and 3 Poisonous Moonshine

Headlines activity

Find below the different monthly bonuses at Red Dead Online with the following elements:

From 2 to 8 April: Hardcore heading for the hills

From 9 to 15 April: Hardcore new Austin series

From 16 to 22 April: Hardcore Showdown series

From 23 to 29 April: Hardcore Pro Series

Free community inspired decor

YouTuber Riding in Style: Claim the pieces below for free from participating tailors and Wheeler, Rawson & Company catalogs through April 29 to create an outfit inspired by Wild West fashion. :

promotion

Find all the discounts Red Dead Online is offering this month below, including:

fast travel (Free)

(Free) Arabian horse (-30%)

(-30%) Style customization for shotguns (-30%)

(-30%) Shoulder strap (-30%)

(-30%) boot (-30%)

(-30%) hats (-30%)

(-30%) Melee weapons (-40%)

(-40%) Hunting rifle (-40%)

(-40%) Hunting rifle ammunition (-40%)

(-40%) Improved Bow (-40%)

(-40%) arrow (-40%)

