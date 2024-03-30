GTA 6 Release Date Already Delayed? A conflict within Rockstar could be the cause

Once again, GTA 6 is in the news with this brand new rumor. But! Unlike other times, the statements here seem a bit more serious and unfortunately this does not bode well for the star generation title.

GTA 6 release delayed, but for good?

This is actually the latest rumor regarding GTA 6. Although we had the right to say such things before, this time Things actually look more credible as this report comes from a reputed media Kotaku.

According to him, while the GTA 6 trailer announces a release window for the year 2025 (without a specific date), here in reality The game must be delayed and so it will be very late. Indeed, remember, it was in late December that the studio asked its employees to return to work on premises to end teleworking, and thus focus more on game development and finish on time. although, This was not really well received by employees as some signed contracts with a provision of 100% teleworking.And following this decision, conflicts started between Rockstar and his employees.

Since then, it seems that things have not improved, quite the opposite. According to Kotaku therefore, the title is starting to fall behind in its development, and today, if they want to be able to release the game on time, It seems that the crunch is the last solution that exists, which was the primary fear of the developers. So, if they want to avoid this, postponement is inevitable, and from now on, a later release cannot be ruled out, and this may even happen in 2026 …

Rockstar remains completely silent

As we told you, it’s just a “rumor” for the moment, but we have to admit that things look more serious here. however, At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not spoken about a possible postponement for the momentAnd it must be said that unfortunately, if there is a postponement, it is unlikely that the studio will do it immediately.

We will have to be patient once again before we know more, and if that happens, it will all be denied in the coming days…