For some, this is the biggest mistake Riot Games has made with League of Legends! According to some players this game mode is a “curse” and the discussion on the networks is very hot!

“It’s crap, it needs to be fixed”, LoL players hate this game mode which they consider a disaster.

Take your pick if you don’t want to spend long minutes in the lobby like and ban, The Fast games Could almost be a good idea, except that many players hate this mode of the game. League of Legendsconsidered satanic.

Quick Matches, the worst mode in League of Legends?

It’s a simple post Reddit who ignited the powder when the player complained Fast games And the ordeal they represent.

“QuickPlay produced some of the worst games I’ve ever played.

About half of them are remakes, another good portion are people who didn’t set up their summoner spells and ended up with int, the other half got their role choices bad and ended up with int as well, and usually games after 10 minutes ends because every FF.”

Poor quality games, but above all players Mostly agree By this point, several hundred users have already upvoted this post in a few days.

“I’ve played a few of his games and I’m pretty sure I’ll never do it again. I had the same experiences as you, it’s literally like someone tried to make the experience horrible on purpose.”

For some players, this is normal, and you shouldn’t expect good games in this mode…

Expectations are high for fast-paced League of Legends games, not everyone agrees!

While some say that you should expect really bad games when playing fast, for others, the problem lies elsewhere. Besides being incredibly toxic, the game mode is clearly not the same for some players.

“People say you should expect mediocre quality, and that’s true, but there’s mediocre quality and fast play. It’s crazy how terrible the games are, and how every game is a race to get there first for no reason. We might as well rename this game laning queue and force games to end after 15 minutes, because that’s all that’s good for the moment.”

Riot Games seems to be having a lot of trouble with this game mode by omitting blind games. Given the chaos that emanates from these parts, we’d almost prefer a return 3V3…