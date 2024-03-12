EU ratifies meat labelling; Mexico prepares defenses

Mexico City.- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed a voluntary application for “Made in the USA” labeling of meat, which seeks to distinguish meat, poultry and eggs produced entirely on American soil from those raised or imported from other countries. In the North American region.

Through a statement, the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SEDR) has indicated that the move is regrettable for not taking into account regional integration in terms of growing and cutting products in the region.

“Sadar will provide the Secretariats of Economy and Foreign Relations with the necessary elements to continue to consolidate the best defense of our agri-food sector’s commercial interests,” he said.

He explained that the labeling rule, which would be voluntary, would distinguish products that are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

“Seder reiterates its disappointment and concern over today’s announcement by USDA regarding the final voluntary “Made in the USA” labeling rule for meat, poultry and poultry products. Eggs,” the department said.

He recalled that in 2023 alone, the value of Mexican exports of live cattle and beef and their derivatives to the United States reached an amount of 3 billion dollars.

In that sense, Seder added that these figures include 1.25 million head of cattle and 260 thousand tons of beef and derived products, since the regional chain includes the sale of live animals from Mexico that now complete their breeding and slaughtering process on US territory.

“Currently, our country is the second supplier of beef and derived products to the United States, representing 20 percent of total US imports,” Seder explained.

He recalled that after the analysis of the measure was announced by the United States, from Mexico, authorities and commercial organizations were ready to establish dialogue and technical exchange so as not to distort the marketing chain and reverse the measure.

“The voluntary ‘Made in the USA’ labeling final rule opens up room for pushback incentives and inconsistencies with obligations to comply with the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) country-by-country labeling ruling.” In the original (COOL) meat products, which Mexico reserves its rights,” Sederon questioned.