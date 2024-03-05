Several arrested in connection with creepy body parts case in Babylon Park, source says – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know At least one person has been arrested in connection with the human parts of at least two victims that were found last week in a popular Long Island park near an elementary school, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

Homicide investigators spent the morning searching a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, about a 15-minute drive from Southard’s Park Pond in Babylon Village.

A total of six human body parts have been found since the first limb was found by school-going children at the park on Thursday morning. They were all found about a mile apart.

Two sources familiar with the matter say they are investigating whether a love triangle was the reason.

State police also confirmed they helped process another crime scene at Bethpage State Park, which is farther from Babylon than Amityville, in connection with the investigation.

Although nothing was found at the Amityville home, additional human remains were found Tuesday in a wooded area off Lakeway Drive in West Babylon, as well as in Bethpage State Park (which is further from Babylon than Amityville), according to Suffolk. County Police.

The remains found at both sites are believed to belong to the same victims as the human remains found on February 29. One of the victims, a 59-year-old woman, has been identified, although police are not releasing her name pending notification of her next of kin. The other victim, a 53-year-old man, has been tentatively identified, police said.

According to Suffolk Police, the two victims were believed to be living together and their last known address was in Yonkers. However, it is unclear when they last lived there.

Police said the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators believe the body parts found at Southard’s Pond Park were not there for long. They also believe a car was involved in the spill.

An arm, head and parts of the right leg and the left leg belong to an adult woman whom police are working to identify. Two firearms found earlier belong to one person and police said they are believed to belong to the same person.

Police did not immediately release more information about the bodies found, hoping that DNA testing and an examination of a tattoo on one of the man’s arms might lead to an identification. Gang related activity cannot be ruled out.