This is how a former member of the Sinaloa cartel described “El Mencho”.

“El Mencho” was part of the security forces in Mexico (Infobe Mexico/Jovani Perez)

One of the men who testified against Joaquin L Chapo Guzman And who was one of the drug distributors in Chicago, United States, gave an interview to journalist Ioan Grillo in which he talked about his past as someone who worked with organized crime.

This is not the first time that Margarito Flores, who has a twin brother Pedro, spoke with US Congressman Andy Biggs on the Politician’s podcast. Among the topics he covers are the brothers’ beginnings selling medicine and how they came to believe.

However, on February 23, Margarito Flores, who now cooperates with authorities by providing information on how criminal groups operate, spoke to journalist Ioan Grillo. At this meeting Margarito Flores also spoke about men like L Chapo Guzman And Ishmael May Zambada, later the current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Margarito Flores affirmed that Guzmán Loera was a difficult man to deal with.

Twins Pedro and Margarito Flores (Photo: Exclusive)

Margarito said it was him and his brother in detention In Jalisco, Mexico was Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes El Mencho One who commanded a group of men with a purpose Save the brothers Flowers.

Both brothers were caught in time El Mencho He sought to move into organized crime, although at the time he belonged to a cell linked to the Sinaloa cartel. According to Margarito, Oseguera Cervantes was a man who was always searching Show your bravery through violence.

“Aggressive” and “hungry” are the words by which Flores identifies the current leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), a man for whom US authorities are offering a $10 million reward, can be found on the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) website.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho” is the leader and founder of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Pérez)

“Margarito says he was a guy Aggressive and hungry And he didn’t like doing business with him. Mencho will create the Jalisco New Generation Cartel with his massive paramilitary forces,” writes Ioan Grillo on his website. crashoutmedia where he published the interview.

Flores’ description matches reports in which the man is also identified. The four letter cartel As one of the most dangerous groups in Mexico and for which Congressmen Thomas Bryant Cotton and Morgan Luttrell introduced neutrality legislation against the CJNG.

is noteworthy El Mencho was part of Municipal Police No TomatlanCreated relationships with Jalisco and the brothers Nava Valencia and Nacho Coronel of the Millennium Cartel. The knowledge Nemesio Oseguera acquired provided valuable information to the criminals, which is why he was considered a member of the gang.

Map of CJNG presence in Mexico (Photo: Global Guardian)

The first appearance of the criminal group, which was not previously known as CJNG, was in 2009 and 2011. While on some occasions the scope of criminal gangs has been documented in different parts of the world such as the United States, as well as in European and African countries.

“The CJNG and Oseguera-Cervantes came to power around 2009, when leaders of the Valencia/Millenio cartel began to lose power due to arrests and captures. Oseguera Cervantes took advantage of this break “Los Cunis joined a drug trafficking organization to compete for leadership and control of drug distribution networks,” an archived document from the US Department of Justice reads.