equivalent to the population of any other municipality on the island

In February 2024, about 21 thousand Cuban citizens managed to reach the US territory, thus reflecting the migration situation that is consolidating.

The main destination for Cuban migration is the United States, and the most recent data from the Border Patrol indicates that 20,815 Cubans reached the country’s borders during the second month of the year, compared to 22,946 in January.

This number, though slightly lower than the number recorded in the first month of 2024, underlines the seriousness of the situation. Because that’s the equivalent population of an entire Cuban municipality like Guisa, Camajuán or Bauta. Months later, Cuba only lost a population equivalent to one of those territories to the United States. If the number of migrants moving to other countries is considered, the number increases as expected.

Of this group of Cubans who entered the United States in February, approximately 6,559 individuals chose the sea route. Ignoring even the stringent measures implemented in credible fear interviews for the rafters. And unfortunately, most of these migrants are being returned to the island.

The Border Patrol also reported that more than 42,100 people of various nationalities were processed by appointment through the CBP One application at ports of entry, thus representing 86% of the total immigration processed at the borders. Among these nationalities, Haiti, Mexico and Venezuela stand out.

In an official release, CBP announced that since January 5, 2023, more than 81 thousand Cubans have been able to enter the United States in a safe, orderly and legal manner thanks to the humanitarian parole program promoted by the Joe Biden administration.

As of the end of February 2024, more than 386,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela managed to legally enter the North American country.

In detail, 81,000 Cubans, 156,000 Haitians, 71,000 Nicaraguans and 97,000 Venezuelans were tested and authorized to travel.

Of this group, 79,000 Cubans, 151,000 Haitians, 64,000 Nicaraguans, and 91,000 Venezuelans entered legally and were granted entry into the country.

The persistence of the Cuban migration crisis reflects the continued deterioration of living conditions on the Caribbean island.