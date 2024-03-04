Loyalists of the Ortega Murillo dictatorship who are accused by the UN of crimes against humanity

The UN Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua (GHREN) concluded in a new report presented Thursday, February 29 in Geneva, Switzerland, that dictator Daniel Ortega is responsible for crimes against approved Vice President Rosario Murillo and other senior state officials. Humanity in Nicaragua and this should be investigated.

The group suggests that “identified senior state officials should be judicially investigated for their potential responsibility in the crimes, violations and abuses described and discussed in this report, and that Nicaragua should also answer for its potential state responsibility,” they cite.

The composition of officials identified, during 2023, as most responsible for the crimes contained in the report include the President of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras; Attorney General and Julia Guidon; Judicial Branch Magistrate, Marvin Aguilar and Deputy Secretary of the Interior, Luis Canas.

LA PRENSA presents how these officials came to power with Ortega and the way they have committed acts that violate the human rights of Nicaraguans.

Gustavo Porras

Gustavo Porras has held the presidency of the National Assembly since 2017, replacing the deceased René Nunez. Earlier, he served as the General Secretary of the Federation of Health Workers and as the National Coordinator of the National Workers Front.

Porras is one of the main Nicaraguan agents approved in June 2019 by the governments of the United States and Canada.

In addition, he has enacted repressive laws that sought to silence the media and declared war on the opposition, promoting statelessness from the outset, of which he is very proud.

Porras has promoted the passage of repressive laws in Nicaragua. Photo/Social Networks

The official expressed that “someone who commits the crime of treason, is punished as a traitor, naturally loses Nicaraguan nationality, to say the least.” He added that Daniel Ortega’s regime had “compassion” with the group of 222 political prisoners deported on February 9, 2023.

Ana Julia Guido

On August 11, 2023, the Ortega Assembly ratified former Commissioner Ana Julia Guido for a second term as Attorney General of the Republic.

Since April 2014, he has held his position as Attorney General. Like Porras, Guido has been affected by sanctions imposed by the United States, entering the list to work with the Ortega police on fabricated cases against political prisoners and their families.

Attorney General of Nicaragua, Ana Julia Guido Ochoa.

Guido began her rise to the top of the force from the police, an organization she became deputy director of. After her retirement from the police, she was appointed Deputy Attorney General and in April 2014 she was elected by Parliament as Attorney General of the Public Ministry.

The prosecutor comes from a peasant family in Matagalpa and his Sandinista roots led him to join the guerrillas fighting the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza.

In 2018, he coordinated more than 700 indictments against demonstrators opposing the Sandinista regime. Dictators have trusted her to discipline and submit to their orders.

Guido is accused of participating in state repression against protesters, communicators, activists, student and peasant leaders, former candidates for the presidency of Nicaragua, and religious people, such is the case of Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, bishop of the Archdiocese of Matagalpa. Currently in Rome as an exile.

Marvin Aguilar

On October 31, 2023, Judge Marvin Aguilar officially assumed the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice, replacing the ousted president of that state, Alba Luz Ramos. Judge Aguilar served as Vice President of the Supreme Court of Justice.

However, in January 2024, two sources confirmed to LA PRENSA the separation of Judge Marvin Aguilar as acting president of the Sandinista judicial apparatus. “He believed he could make decisions for himself,” said an insider in the judiciary.

Marvin Aguilar was the most trusted magistrate of the Ortega-Murillo dictator couple.

Aguilar was an agent of the National Directorate of State Security during the 1980s and served as National Political Secretary, following the resignation of former Judge Rafael Solís in 2019, he was cleared by the United States Department of State on December 21, 2020.

Louis Kanas Novoa

On December 28, 2023, the regimes of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo officially appointed Luis Roberto Cañas Novoa, a former Deputy Minister of the Interior, as General Commissioner of the renowned Ministry of the Interior.

While Aminta Grenara was Director of the National Police, Luis Kanas retired in January 2007 as Senior Commissioner and Second Chief of the Grenada Police.

LUIS ROBERTO CANAS NOVOA.

Luis Cañas is considered to be responsible for banning the entry of opponents and critics of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship into the country, removing passports and calling airlines to deny entry to citizens.

Canas is one of the founders of the Sandinista police in 1979 and one of the heads of police intelligence. Since 2015, Dictator Ortega appointed Cañas as Deputy Minister of the Interior, which is now the Ministry of the Interior.