Epic Games has announced Lady Gaga as the official artist for Fortnite Festival Season 2

Epic Games announced today that Season 2 of the Fortnite Festivaltitle Reveal your talentWill be launched on February 22, 2024. A global star Lady Gaga will be the official artist of the season.

from His famous ” What is a fortnight?” which took the internet by storm in 2019, Lady Gaga has become one of the most requested artists in the Fortnite community. Today, his iconic songs and style are finally available to millions of gamers and fans around the world.

Lady Gaga A huge artist and daring pioneer in the world of fashion: so it was natural Fortnite Festival Pays homage to some of her famous outfits. In Season 2, the final bonus track reward is an outfit The enigmatic gagaA tribute to the iconic costumes from her Chromatica Ball tour designed by the famous designer Ask for it. Also offers an item shopChromatica Gaga ArmorWhich recalls the memorable black leather body created by the famous designer Cecilio Castrillo which door Lady Gaga On the album cover chromatica.

Of season 2, obviously Fortnite Festival will offer a selection of musical tracks from Lady Gaga :

Lady Gaga – Applause

Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary

Lady Gaga – Born This Way

Lady Gaga – The Edge of Glory

Lady Gaga Ft. Colby O’Donis – Just Dance

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain on Me

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

Launched on December 9, 2023, Fortnite Festival Fortnite has a new music game available for free. in Fortnite FestivalPlayers can play as band members with friends or perform solo on stage with their favorite artists’ greatest hits.

To know more about Season 2 of Fortnite Festival: Reveal Your TalentClick here.

