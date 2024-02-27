Discover the new Fortnite emotes that are taking TikTok by storm! You’ll never guess what he does!

Have you been mesmerized by the sounds of 90s Eurodance blasting through your gaming headset in the Fortnite lobby lately? Join us to discover the viral TikTok reference behind Fortnite’s interstellar bass emote. Fortnite is no stranger to musical collaborations. Ever since Marshmallow opened Pandora’s Box, we’ve seen Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and others take on concert shooter battle royale. These gigs come with other stuff like skins and emotes and the possibilities seem endless. Recently, Fortnite fans came up with a crazy idea for a collaboration with Gorillaz, but instead we got the Interstellar Bass emote.

So what is this interstellar bass emote? What is the viral TikTok he is referring to and why do you keep hearing nonsense words in a nondescript European accent? Keep reading to know more.

The Interstellar Bass emote is one of several dance emotes in Fortnite and was added to the game on February 25, 2024. It costs 500 V-Bucks, but for many people that’s a price to pay for being incredibly annoying. The Interstellar Bass emote also works as a traversal emote, meaning you can use it to move around the map while blasting its associated song into players’ ears.

The song that plays during the Fortnite Interstellar bass emote is “Planet of the Bass” (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica). The song was actually covered in a viral TikTok video by Kyle Gordon. In 2023, his hilarious and unfortunately accurate parody of 90s Eurodance had some success as a meme. During his moment of fame, Gordon even performed the song live at a Jonas Brothers concert, much to public confusion.

The song is full of thoughtful lyrics, but what you’ll hear in Fortnite is: “All the dreams / What they mean / When we’re in space / On the planet of bass.” » Truly a masterpiece. As for why the team behind Fortnite decided to revive the months-old meme, we may never know. Their ways are strange and unusual.

If you want to get good enough to take out people using the Interstellar Boss emote, or stay alive long enough to annoy as many people as possible, check out our Fortnite guides.