Epic Games Hack? What you need to know as a Fortnite player
A group called Mogilevech claims to have hacked Epic Games and is offering up to 200GB of stolen data to anyone willing to pay.
Fortnite community hack?
Mogilevatch, a ransomware group, claims to have hacked nearly 200 GB of data stolen from Epic Games, including email addresses, passwords, full names, and payment information. The group posted on its darknet leak site that it was looking for a buyer for the stolen data as of March 4.
When the claims were reported, an Epic Games spokesperson told Eurogamer that “we are investigating but there is currently no evidence that these claims are legitimate.”
This is good news for Epic Games users and Fortnite players, as the group did not clarify whether the data they allegedly stole was related to users or employees. Mogilevich’s post on their website asks potential buyers to click on a link, and they haven’t provided proof of a hack, which isn’t a concern for Epic.
Epic also referenced a tweet from the group, saying: “The closest thing we’ve seen to a response is this tweet, where they’re apparently asking for $15,000 and ‘proof of funding’ to hand over the alleged data.”
Mogilevich tells me they are selling data for 15K and won’t provide proof of a breach unless you plan to buy it and show “proof of funds”.
It doesn’t seem real. https://t.co/zTts0Zklfb
— Lawrence Abrams (@LawrenceAbrams) February 27, 2024
In response, Epic says it has contacted Mogilevatch, but has yet to hear back. So, for now, there’s nothing to worry about, and you can continue playing your games on Epic and get those Fortnite wins.
March 4 is the deadline set by the group for any potential buyers of the allegedly hacked information from Epic Games. With that date only a few days away, don’t forget to check Goclecd regularly for any updates and how they affect you.
Compare and buy cheap fortnite v-bucks
Not to worry, why not take a look at the best deals on Fortnite V-Bucks on our store page and save money when you buy some of these skins, items and other stuff.
Compare key game prices and save money at Goclecd
Download Allkeyshop Browser Extension for Free – Save Money
For all the latest video game news, trailers and best deals, be sure to bookmark us.
You can find all the best online deals on CD keys, game codes, gift cards and antivirus software from verified CD key sellers on our store page.
To not miss any news from Allkeyshop, subscribe to Google News.
Read this post at:
by Daniel
More related articles
-
Epic Games Hack? What you need to know as a Fortnite player
1 hour ago | News
A group called Mogilevech claims to have hacked Epic Games and is offering up to 200GB of stolen data to anyone willing to pay.
-
Lady Gaga Spotted Playing Fortnite: Is She A Fan?
5 days ago | News
After Fortnite’s latest update as part of Fortnite Festival Season 2, it seems diva Lady Gaga also had something to say about Epic Games’ battle royale, which boasts millions of players around the world and boasts an impressive 230 million active users (… )
-
SEGA’s New Crazy Taxi Reboot: A 100-Player Service Game?
6 days ago | News
Crazy Taxi is a series that hasn’t been heard of in years, and yet, during the Game Awards 2023, amid a parade of many SEGA-branded titles, we got a glimpse of a new game. And above all, according to some recent rumours, we can expect some surprises from this new crazy taxi. (…)
-
Disney and Epic Games Pair: What Does This Mean for Gamers?
20 days ago | News
Disney and Epic Games surprised the world with a new partnership where Disney is investing $1.5 billion in Epic, which they say will create a new universe of games and entertainment.
-
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games for February 2024 – Complete List
29 days ago | Subscription
Here’s the full list of free games offered by Amazon Prime Gaming for February 2024, as well as all confirmed streaming titles on Amazon Luna for the entire month!