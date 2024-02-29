Epic Games Hack? What you need to know as a Fortnite player

A group called Mogilevech claims to have hacked Epic Games and is offering up to 200GB of stolen data to anyone willing to pay.

Fortnite community hack?

Mogilevatch, a ransomware group, claims to have hacked nearly 200 GB of data stolen from Epic Games, including email addresses, passwords, full names, and payment information. The group posted on its darknet leak site that it was looking for a buyer for the stolen data as of March 4.

When the claims were reported, an Epic Games spokesperson told Eurogamer that “we are investigating but there is currently no evidence that these claims are legitimate.”

This is good news for Epic Games users and Fortnite players, as the group did not clarify whether the data they allegedly stole was related to users or employees. Mogilevich’s post on their website asks potential buyers to click on a link, and they haven’t provided proof of a hack, which isn’t a concern for Epic.

Epic also referenced a tweet from the group, saying: “The closest thing we’ve seen to a response is this tweet, where they’re apparently asking for $15,000 and ‘proof of funding’ to hand over the alleged data.”

Mogilevich tells me they are selling data for 15K and won’t provide proof of a breach unless you plan to buy it and show “proof of funds”. It doesn’t seem real. https://t.co/zTts0Zklfb — Lawrence Abrams (@LawrenceAbrams) February 27, 2024

In response, Epic says it has contacted Mogilevatch, but has yet to hear back. So, for now, there’s nothing to worry about, and you can continue playing your games on Epic and get those Fortnite wins.

March 4 is the deadline set by the group for any potential buyers of the allegedly hacked information from Epic Games. With that date only a few days away, don’t forget to check Goclecd regularly for any updates and how they affect you.

by Daniel

