IP themes are an “important focus” in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO kits may have just launched in LEGO Fortnite, but it turns out they have a long way to go, possibly including IP-based LEGO kits.

While they received some backlash from the community, three LEGO kits have been released for LEGO Fortnite, adding presets, builds and decoration items to expand your world that cannot be found without purchasing them for V-Bucks.

Speaking to LEGO Fan Media during a recent panel discussion, Jesse Merriam, Senior Director of Product for LEGO Fortnite at Epic Games, revealed what future plans for LEGO kits might include, admitting that the team has listened to comments.

“LEGO kits are our first attempt at adding these types of cosmetics to further expand your world, and we’ve made sure it’s a very optional mechanic,” noted Merriam. “The dream is to bring digital LEGO elements to life and so we will continue to experiment with how we can make this wish come true.”

LEGO Kits may be here to stay and may not be the last alternate mechanic for LEGO Fortnite, and there is likely to be much more variety in the future, including IP-based themes.

“LEGO Fortnite uses the entire journey of the LEGO Group as a guide. So if you look at the collection of releases, in physical lines, that’s something we want to be. We want to reflect that. So we definitely want to look different. The themes of intellectual property, Classic LEGO elements and our own original content, which we really want to invest in. But these three elements are important goals.

LEGO kits currently cover two of these three axes, including a LEGO castle and Fortnite’s fictional Durr Burger restaurant chain. The prospect of licensed LEGO kits is interesting as LEGO styles for various IP-based outfits, including Marvel and Star Wars, have already been added to the game.

While it looks like nothing is set in stone at the time of writing, the fan-made LEGO Fortnite Star Destroyer may become more accurate in the future. This is provided that “IP Themes” refers to LEGO Star Wars, which was specifically named in question.

LEGO Fortnite’s most recent major update added fishing to the game, but something coming on March 26 will significantly expand the way players can build vehicles.

Support that work Brick fanatic Do this by purchasing your LEGO sets using our affiliate links. Thank you!