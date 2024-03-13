“I never imagined that one day I would find a pentacle with karma”

With a win against FearX last weekend, Dplus KIA recorded his 9th win in this Spring Split and ensured his qualification for the playoffs. At the end of the match, top laner Kingen and mid laner Shoemaker answered Yoon Soo-bin’s questions during the traditional post-match interview.

Impressions on today’s win?





Shoemaker: It’s great to secure a playoff spot, no matter how many games are left, and I’m looking forward to continuing our winning streak.





Kingen: I am also happy to continue our winning streak and secure a place in the playoffs.





A very lively match in the midlane. Both teams’ midlaners earned Player of the Game honors in Games 1 and 2. What were the main points against closure?





Shoemaker: Closer has a particularly aggressive play style, excelling especially in laning, so I focused the most on the laning phase.





You’ve used Karma a lot this Spring Split, and today is the first time you’ve gotten a POG with Karma. What was the difference between Karma in Part 1 and Part 2?





Shoemaker: In game 1, my use of spells wasn’t the best and I couldn’t get enough pressure in lane. In game 2, the laning phase went well and my mantra shots were accurate, which allowed me to achieve better performances.





Thanks to your performance, you have received a pentacle with a perfect KDA of 10/0/4. This is your fourth pentacle. What do you think, what do you think?





Shoemaker: I never imagined that one day I would get a pentacle with karma. I am lucky that I have been able to secure a good hit and I am happy with that.





(for Kingen) In game 2, Camille, Atrox’s counter, appeared. How did you manage this lane?





Kingen: As time goes on, the fight suits Camille more and more. I told myself I had to dominate the topplane before time ran out. I achieved it with the help of my teammates.





Game 3 featured LeBlanc. What are the benefits of LeBlanc?





Shoemaker: LeBlanc is a fan of survival. I chose it because I didn’t want to play passively against the enemy formation. His versatility and proactivity are assets.





Game 3 saw few skirmishes until the 27th minute. Why this cautious approach?





Kingen: Both our botlane and opponent’s botlane picked strong champions. So I told myself that if I play aggressively on the top plane to put pressure on Renekton, it will be difficult for opponents to get out of it.





In the middle of a very close game, getting a fourth dragon and an eldar allowed us to pull out the victory. When did you believe in victory?





Kingen: I thought we were going to win when the message appeared that Poppy had taken the Elder. I thought we had a significant advantage, although I did not expect the game to be over immediately.





Shoemaker: When I saw that we took Alder, I thought our team did exceptionally well.





You will face T1 and Gen.G next week. Are preparations underway?





Shoemaker: The remaining matches are relatively difficult. I am not satisfied with my personal performance today, so I will focus on improving my form to perform well.





Kingen: As Shoemaker said, I think we need to beat the strongest teams in the remaining matches to do well in the playoffs. So I want to focus on this issue and watch the matches with caution.