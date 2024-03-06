Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is coming with Battle Royale mode in few days. Better watch out for Fortnite and PUBG!

Long awaited by fans for many years, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is finally here! And the best part is, you can play it within a few days. A real rival for Fortnite and PUBG?

Watch Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on Amazon

Call of Duty Mobile is finally coming in a few days

The popularity of the genre is hard to ignore Battle Royale For several years. Long dominated by Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG for short), the latter has finally been joined by a third major competitor. Call of Duty: WarzoneThen his Update 2.0. But while the first two already boasted a playable version on mobile devices, Activision’s title seemed a bit behind. Long awaited by Call of Duty fans, the mobile version of Warzone is finally coming in a few days! Indeed, the developers announced the news thanks to a dedicated trailer that you can find in our automatic player at the top of the article.

During the latter, we discovered that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will open its servers on March 21, just over two weeks from now. If some countries have already managed to try the game in test version for several months, the whole world will finally discover it and all its special features. If you are used to playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on your console or your computer, you will finally be able to continue your game on your mobile device from March 21, 2024. Because yes, thanks to this Cross progressCall of Duty: Warzone mobile players will be able to Upgrade some operator weapons already unlocked in mother version. In addition, The Battle Pass experience will also be shared between the two games.

120 players and iconic cards at your fingertips

Among the promises given by the developers regarding this Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, we see a very large number of real players connected at the same time. Indeed, the game should allow you to fight 120 players A lot more compared to just 100 in Fortnite and PUBG for example. therefore, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature the highest number of online players of any FPS battle royale playable on mobile devices.

Obviously, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also allow you to play with a bunch of different weapons and equipment that you can customize to your liking. Certain operators and certain weapons will also be exclusive to this mobile version, at least for the time being. That’s enough to give you a good reason to give this new way of playing a try.

Finally, know that the maps available in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile shouldn’t be unfamiliar to you if you’re a Warzone regular. Indeed, you will discover some iconic terrains Vardensk And Rebirth Island as well Ship transport, Shoot House And scrap yard. If you want to get a little head start on your opponents, You can already pre-register directly through Android Playstore or App Store for iOS devices. Note that if you choose to do so, you’ll be able to collect some special rewards based on the number of people who pre-register between now and the game’s release. Among them, we also get weapons, an operator and playgrounds.