GTA VI leaks from 2018 are finally real

Do you remember the March 6, 2018 leak? YouTube channel Insider Gaming has published a video giving many details on the future opus of Grand Theft Auto Saga. Many people believed this video to be fake but a few days ago it was confirmed. Everything said in the video was real.

Reminder: GTA VI leaked in 2018

As of 2018, Insider Gaming’s source is anonymous. This is the closest person to Rockstar Games. The evidence provided by him was convincing so the channel decided to publish the information. According to the source, Vice City will be GTA VI’s main location codenamed “America Project”. This code name and location were confirmed with leaks in 2022.

In the rest of the video, Insider Gaming explained why the game was codenamed America’s Project. During certain missions, players will be able to fly from Vice City to South Central America. In 2022 Bloomberg confirmed that plans had been withdrawn but that the idea had not been abandoned and that GTA Online would return in V2. For single player Rockstar decided to focus on Vice City and its surroundings as well as other regions of the Kingdom of Leonida. All this information has been confirmed with 2022 leaks.

Rockstar panicked following this first leak of GTA VI

Confronting the leak, Brian Garr (Insider Gaming journalist) explains that Rockstar shut itself down when fans didn’t believe the truth of the information. One of the vice presidents of Rockstar Games called Brian Garr to find out who gave him this information about GTA VI. He replied to the vice president of the star firm that he did not want to betray his source and declared that he understood and told him that he was “good”. He also added that much of the information was factual but there were some errors.

You didn’t do everything right, but you had a lot

One of the vice presidents of Rockstar Games during a call with Brian Garr

These statements from Brian Garr are very interesting because they show how much Rockstar Games takes leaks to heart. Many fans consider GTA VI to be a cursed game in terms of leaks.

