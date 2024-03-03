Kate Moss, Rosala, Natalie Portman: Where to meet the stars during Paris Fashion Week?

It’s no secret. Every season, the capital sees a parade of French and international personalities on its Parisian streets during Fashion Week. They come to discover the new collections of all the biggest fashion houses, including Dior, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. A major show dedicated to ready-to-wear, widely relayed on social networks and therefore famous, continues even in Paris, according to the comings and goings of consumers © celebrities. Hotels, restaurants, iconic venues… So where can we hope to meet the stars next to Fashion Week?

Stars in Paris

Although fashion show invitation cards are reserved for journalists, buyers, personalities and other influencers, it is still possible for fans to see celebrities during fashion week. Shows are often held at iconic locations in the City of Lights, starting with the surrounding areas. The Trocadero Esplanade for Saint Laurent or the Tuileries Garden for the house of Dior, to name but a few. Armed with patience and a keen sense of observation, they may attempt to observe the arrival of a personality, often machine-gunned by a troop of photographers.

Famous hotels and restaurants

And while the stars don’t crowd the front rows of fashion shows, they are still active during Fashion Week. Often, they make numerous return trips to their hotels, between two fashion shows and events, giving fans new opportunities to see them. One of the most popular every season: the legendary Ritz Hotel, which this year also parades top model Kate Moss, Blackpink’s Rose and singer Rosala on its premises. Peninsula, in 16soulDistrict of Paris, but also Bristol, Cheval Blanc or Plaza Athene are all prestigious addresses and real landmarks for the stars.

As for catering, many addresses are popular with celebrities during fashion week. We specifically seek out the Sienna restaurant, in the 8th arrondissement, where Kylie and Kendall Jenner have already tied the knot last September. The unmissable Loulou located in the Tuileries Garden, where Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sydney Sweeney, Brooklyn Beckham have enjoyed. Last season’s Moment with Friends, or Silencio, was designed by filmmaker David Lynch. More traditional, the legendary and chic Brasserie Le Flandrin, west of Paris, regularly attracts Carla Bruni, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence. A true headquarters for the stars, the Italian restaurant Caesar finally regularly sees the parade of Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet and the PSG team, and should definitely ©Â approved during this new fashion week.