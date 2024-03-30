Entry from Bulgaria and Romania this Sunday

Bulgaria and Romania enter the Schengen area this Sunday, March 31. – Credit: Andrea Alexandru/AP/SIPA/SIPA/Andrea Alexandru/AP/SIPA

Romanian and Bulgarian passengers will no longer need to present a passport or visa to travel by air or sea to most of the Schengen area from this Sunday. On the roads, time checking will be maintained for heavy haulage of truck drivers. Blame it on a veto by Austria, the only repatriation country in the EU, fearing an influx of asylum seekers. Excluded from the process, road carriers are not taking off.

Although this is a partial engagement, it is a move that has strong symbolic value for both countries. “This is a major breakthrough for both countries,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. However, this agreement is still only a partial accession, which poses problems for regional trade, and which is partly determined by the internal political considerations of some countries of the European Union.

The Schengen area now has 29 members

At the airport in the Romanian capital, where most flights serve the Schengen area, teams have been busy all week preparing for this small revolution, with a promise to increase staffing levels to carry out unannounced checks, especially for minors "in order to prevent them falling prey to human trafficking networks". , according to the Romanian government