An 8-year-old American girl drowned in a swimming pool, “sucked” into a pipe

including the American media CBS Or ABC13 , this Tuesday, March 26, 2024 indicates that an eight-year-old girl died last Saturday while she was swimming with her younger sister in a hotel swimming pool in Houston, Texas (United States). She was reported missing minutes before she was found lifeless.

“suck violently”

According to the report ABC13Which, citing elements of the complaint filed by her parents, said the little girl might have come during her swim. “12 to 16 inches (30 to 40 centimeters, editor’s note) sucked violently into unprotected open space in pull drain system”.

According to a hypothesis that Austin American Statesman This was quickly corroborated by video surveillance images and research conducted by firefighters.

According to the family, the drowning was “inevitable”.

“We demand justice for the victim as the tragedy could have been avoided”During a press conference held this Tuesday, the lawyer for the girl’s family launched. “Everyone knows this was avoidable. »

An administrative investigation conducted after the incident revealed several violations of rules in the hotel.

