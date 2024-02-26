Israel-Hamas war: Live on Twitch, an American soldier tries to set himself on fire while shouting “Free Palestine” in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington

The events took place this Sunday, February 25, in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to several American media, 25-year-old US Air Force soldier Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire this Sunday, February 25, afternoon to protest the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

A scene that, according to our colleagues, was later broadcast live on the Twitch platform in the hours before it was removed for violating the rules. “I will no longer engage in genocide (in Gaza). I am going to engage in extreme work of protest,” declared the soldier.

At 12:58 pm @dcfireems Responded to a call for a person on fire outside the Israeli embassy. arrived to find the fire extinguished by members of @SecretService Uniformed Division. 1 adult male transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. #DCBravest – DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 25, 2024

Firefighters also communicated on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, indicating they received the call around 1 p.m. “Man on fire in front of Israeli embassy”.

He explains that once there, he could see that the victim was no longer engulfed in flames, thanks to the intervention of agents of the Secret Service, the security service of the American state’s high-ranking individuals, Parisien suggests. The soldier was then shifted to the hospital in critical condition and his life was in danger.

Finally, this Monday, February 26, the New York Post indicates that Aaron Bushnell has died.

Finally, the Israeli embassy insisted that no personnel were injured and that soldier A “unknown”.