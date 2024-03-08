Enormous aggressive awareness of OM

It was hot at the velodrome yesterday. Already because Marcelino had to relive the bad memories he left at OM earlier in the season. This misunderstanding of the 4-4-2 introduced by the Spanish coach with Villarreal must have given supporters a sense of déjà vu. “It’s a system like any other but elsewhere than ours”, they might have told themselves. And then there were these offensive fireworks. Jean-Louis Gasset’s OM won 4-0 against Veretout (23rd), Mosquera at his camp (28th) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double (42nd from the penalty spot, 59th).

Everything worked out for Marseilles, as did the Gabonese’s somewhat lucky second goal. “I saw Pepe Reina going forward. Of course, I am successful, but it is not the center.”He joked on Canal+ after the meeting. “We are happy with the whole match. We did not concede a goal. He had seriousness and concentration. He had a big game from the entire team. Since the beginning of the season, it has not been easy. But as a group, we stuck together to keep moving forward. A big thank you to the public and the kids in the stands. We continue to move forward together. We are good.”

After becoming the top scorer in the Europa League, the former Barcelona player rewarded the ambitious and determined collective in the game, which has been pushed by the public after recent difficult months. The attacking trio of Ndiaye-Sarr-Aubameyang worked perfectly, leaving the Yellow Submarine’s completely overwhelmed defense dizzy. With a green helm, this OM becomes more and more relevant. With Gassett, he has scored 16 goals in 4 matches, including 3 goals. Enough to give a lot of hope for the end of the season, and a very likely C3 quarter-final. Side smiles also gave a positive impression.

“I am not relaxed, I am satisfied. I knew they were capable, but we had to build slowly. This evening (Thursday), we had an extraordinary first half in terms of commitment, pressure, intensity, aggression.An interim coach has been identified RMC Sport. In the second half, we managed a bit more technically, which we lacked in previous matches. And above all, we didn’t concede a goal. We will play the return match to score goals. It is a duty.” In record time, the 70-year-old technician managed to get everyone involved and put together a team that was running at full speed.